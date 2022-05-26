Mae Beale, 82, has graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus

She was working as a licensed practical nurse before she discovered her skill for event planning and returned to school to acquire knowledge

Beale walked across the university's campus to receive her degree on May 18, a day after she celebrated her 82nd birthday on May 17

After four years of studies and years of dedicated service as a nurse, Mae Beale has graduated with a degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

The 82-year-old walked across the stage at the university's campus to receive her degree on Wednesday, May 18.

ABC News reports that Beale celebrated her 82nd birthday on May 17 and achieved her dream the next day.

Before taking the bold decision

The resident of Howard County, Maryland, in the United States of America, had been working as a licensed practical nurse at different health care and government agencies in Washington, DC.

She discovered her skills for event planning while working at the Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

''When I was working at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, I organised some events and everybody was impressed with it, so I started coordinating their IT information conferences,'' she said, according to All School.

Beale decided to make a new career out of event planning in 1994 and launched her own event planning business called In Grand Style.

Returning to school

Determined to add more knowledge to her skill, she returned to school to earn her associate degree in Business Management at Howard Community College in Columbia, Maryland.

Beale decided to continue her studies and pursue a bachelor's degree in her late 70s to help her grow her business.

Most recently, she graduated with honours from the University of Maryland Global Campus on the day after she turned 82-years old.

