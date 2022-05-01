African-American, Haley Taylor Schlitz, has made history as the youngest Black person ever to graduate law school in the United States of America

The 19-year-old will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, 2022

She hopes to start working on education policy issues, something she's always had an interest in, after graduation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

At age 19, Haley Taylor Schlitz has become the youngest African-American ever to graduate from law school in the United States of America.

The native of Dallas, Texas, earned the limelight after being accepted into nine law schools when she was just 16 years old.

The teenager, who has been studying law for the past three years, will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, said Black Woman.

Photos of Haley Taylor Schlitz. Source: haleytaylorschlitz

Source: UGC

Life after school

After earning her law degree, Haley hopes to start working on education policy issues, something she's always had an interest in.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Before studying law, she graduated high school aged 13 and went to community college before Texas Women's University and then law school at SMU.

Haley has quite a tall list of accomplishments, including serving as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention aged 17.

Now, she serves as a mentor in the Young Scholar Program, where she mentors young Black girls and helps develop their leadership skills.

According to Black Woman, she is also a recurring opinion columnist for Blavity and Blavity U.

Black Teen Who Invented Device for The Blind Accepted Into 27 Universities

A high school senior from Florida, Jonathan Walker, has been accepted into 27 colleges and universities with $4 million in scholarship offers.

The Rutherford High School prodigy achieved this while balancing his studies with extra-curricular activities in school.

Smart tech brain Despite his busy routine, the teenager found time to invent a device that helps people who are blind and/or deaf, according to ABC News.

Man Graduates with PhD in Applied Maths from Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, after years of dedication, a man identified on social media as James Azam has now graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

His dissertation titled ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making" is relevant to the current "climate", with COVID-19 being the most immediate consideration.

Azam wants to use the experiences he's gathered over the past few years to make meaningful contributions to the pandemic response decision-making and public health policy through infectious disease modelling and data analytics.

Source: Briefly News