Recent LLB graduates, Tristan Edwards, and Cameron Michael Goodhead both obtained their qualifications together with distinction from the University of Pretoria

The pair also attended the same high school, Curro Serengeti where they were academic achievers and head prefects

The 23-year-olds shared their love and interest in the profession of law and aspirations to become admitted attorneys

Two South African Bachelor of Law students recently bagged their LLB degrees from the University of Pretoria.

Tristan Edwards and Cameron Michael Goodhead spoke to Briefly News about their amazing achievements and the inspiration behind their successful educational journeys.

Making a name for themselves in the law industry are Tristan Edwards and Cameron Michael Goodhead.

From high school to varsity

The Curro Serengeti alumni, former deputy head boy Tristan Edwards (2016), alongside fellow classmate and former head boy Cameron Michael Goodhead (2016), were each awarded their academic degrees with distinction at a graduation ceremony held at the university campus in Hatfield, Pretoria last month.

Cameron

Cameron Michael Goodhead is a is a candidate attorney at Hammond Pole Attorneys.

Cameron was born and raised in Kempton Park and is a candidate attorney at Hammond Pole Attorneys.

The 23-year-old describes himself as a pragmatic person and someone who is strongly business-minded.

The Commerce (BCom) Law degree and LLB graduate’s accolades include being on the Dean’s merit list in 2020, becoming a member of the Golden Key Honours Society for academic achievements in 2020 as well as receiving Academic Honorary Colours for completing his LLB with distinction.

“The most interesting thing about law is how vast and intricate it can become and just how many spheres and fields of law there are,” said Cameron speaking about his interest in law.

Despite his fantastic achievements, Cameron is concentrating on the immediate hurdles ahead.

“I am focused on working hard, so I can become a successful admitted attorney. I want to be able to work my way up the corporate ladder and make the most out of my successful education,” he says.

Tristan

Tristan was born in Klerksdorp and currently resides in Pretoria.

As his high school’s Sportsman of the Year between 2014 and 2016, Tristan is no stranger to hard work and determination.

He previously completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law at the same university in 2019, where he became a member of the Golden Key Honour Society. He was also on the Dean’s list of merit for the 2020 and 2021 academic years and was awarded a distinction for his LLB.

He shared that he was drawn to the field because of its broadness.

“The most interesting thing about it is just how little you know as a fresh graduate and just how much you learn while you work,” said Tristan.

Speaking of his achievements and plans Tristan said:

“I am currently a candidate attorney completing my articles at Couzyn Hertzog & Horak in Brooklyn and aim to be an admitted attorney in the coming two years. The legal field offers job security and I really hope that I will be an asset to any law firm I work for,” he says.

His advice to South African youth on the educational journeys:

“Worry is unnecessary. The only way to move forward is to learn through the situations you thought would make you uncomfortable.”

Curro Serengeti’s Executive Head, Dr. Sharitha Lalla congratulated the boys on their outstanding achievements.

“As a school, we are exceptionally proud of the professional triumphs of all our alumni. We work hard to equip our learners intellectually, emotionally, professionally, and personally so that they can go on to make exceptional contributions to their local community.

“The successes of past learners like Tristian and Cameron are a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of everyone at Curro. Well done to the boys, you make us proud,” she said.

