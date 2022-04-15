Jonathan Walker, a final-year student from Florida, has been accepted into 27 colleges and universities

The 18-year-old Rutherford High School student also received $4 million in scholarships money in addition

The teenager, who has earned the spotlight for his achievement, has also invented a device that helps people who are blind and/or deaf

A high school senior from Florida, Jonathan Walker, has been accepted into 27 colleges and universities with $4 million in scholarships offers.

The Rutherford High School prodigy achieved this while balancing his studies with extra-curricular activities in school.

Smart tech brain

Despite his busy routine, the teenager found time to invent a device that helps people who are blind and/or deaf, according to ABC News.

In addition to being extremely smart, he's also a staple on the school's football team.

Walker told ABC News that he thinks it's crazy that he applied to all 27 schools and got in.

"I've always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely want to further that."

Walker's 27 schools include Ivy League institutions like Yale, Harvard, and the University of Pennsylvania.

