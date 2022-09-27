A man has lamented in a TikTok video after discovering that the Mackbook laptop he bought is actually a piece of floor tile

He unboxed it in a video that has now gone viral only to find the piece of shiny thing in it and he was instantly shocked

TikTokers stormed his comment section to commiserate with him over his loss, while some simply laughed it off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man has shared the video of a Macbook laptop he bought and what he found after unboxing it.

In the video, the man named @noobhighbot said he unboxed the new laptop pack only to see a piece of floor tile.

The man said he was scammed as he bought floor tiles that look like Apple laptop. Photo credit: TikTok/@noobhighbot.

Source: UGC

The shock he got was immediate as he continued turning the shiny object for the camera.

However, he did not mention where he was scammed, but he admitted he fell for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The floor tile was well packaged and had the Apple logo on it. Moreso, it has the actual shape of a Mackbook.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the man's claim

Netizens, both on Instagram and TikTok, are talking about the video shared by the man. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@roboticblvck said:

"A dude tried doing this to me 2019 November when I came visiting Nigeria and wanted to get a Mac Book Pro 2018 for my cousin because he was robbed! I caught him and this was at computer village hmm. He didn’t know I was once in the Royal Navy and thought he could scam me off my money! Mate made a huge mistake. A day he would never forget in his life."

@cholly.x commented:

"Be like he buy am for game village."

@Cactus Guy said:

"That tile is worth more with that logo on it."

@kas_sax commented:

"Computer village no do reach this one."

South African Kasi based company to launch Mzansi’s first laptop, the DTC400

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mpumelelo Mahlangu has a dream, he wants to release South Africa's first laptop produced in the country.

A laptop for South Africans by South Africans would go a long way in helping students and adults access the internet and become more productive.

The entry-level computer is designed to compete with models on the market. Mahlangu struggled as a student to access a computer and the internet according to the Daily Sun.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng