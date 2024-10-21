Murdah Bongz recently got a new sleeve tattoo done of Donald Duck and Spongebob Square Pants

South Africans on Twitter (X) reacted to the video of him at the tattoo studio, observing that he looked like he was in pain

Some fans questioned what the inspiration behind his new tattoo was and why he did not include DJ Zinhle

Murdah Bongz recently showed off his new sleeve tattoo. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African DJ Murdah Bongz has added new ink to his collection. The star shared a video of him getting his tattoo done, and fans were left with more questions than answers.

A look at Murdah Bongz's new ink

Asante hitmaker Murdah Bongz, now named Mörda, visited a tattoo parlour recently to get some new ink. Bongz added Donald Duck and Spongebob Square Pants on his arm, almost completing his sleeve tattoo.

Social media users reacted to the video shared by Musa Khawula of Mörda after the tattoo was completed. Fans said he looked like he was in pain.

Mzansi relays thoughts on Murdah Bongz's new tattoo

It is safe to say that fans are disappointed that he did not include DJ Zinhle as his new tattoo or even something remotely inspired by her.

Here are the hilarious reactions.

@miss_fine_wine

"I think he’s a sensitive guy. Because the way this video started off it looked like he was doing something else, I’m sorry to say."

@Bright_Afrika

"Ey bethuna I love this gent, he's so cool🫶❤️"

@Legend_Sqwai

"Looks like he was crying."

@bad_option88

"I was expecting to see DJ Z on that tattoo."

@EpicSolaris

"He must have a tattoo of AKA to show that he will be a great stepfather. And to show that he doesn't have grudges with the dearly departed."

@zizilishnonify laughed:

"It looks cool, but the pain written all over his face is 🤚🏽🤣🤣🤣"

