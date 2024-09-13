Maglera Doe Boy was brimming with excitement when a fan tattooed his face on his arm

The South African rapper appreciated the kind gesture, and he called the fan his family

Fans appreciated the man, saying Maglera Doe Boy is a good rapper and he deserves the praise

Award-winning rapper Maglera Doe Boy is one of the most famous rappers in the country. His popularity scored him a superfan who went to extreme lengths to show his love for him.

Maglera Doe Boy is beaming after a fan got a tattoo of him. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Fan tattoos Maglera on his arm

Rapper Maglera Doe Boy was honoured and appreciative of a fan who paid homage to him by tattooing his face on his arm.

The South African rapper took to Instagram and posted a picture of the very realistic piece of work and appreciated the kind gesture. The fan, Theodoren Vee, was dubbed family by the rapper because of his extreme display of love.

"No such thing as a “fan” with the people who appreciate my art. We family. That’s why I call everybody cousin. This is the first time I see someone put my face on their body permanently. If we ever meet, the Hennessy is on me @theodorenvee."

Mzansi reacts to the tattoo

Netizens appreciated the 018 rapper, saying he is deserving of the praise and love he is receiving.

priddy_ugly said:

"That is real love, cousin."

boycalledtaurus shared:

"Impact over influence my king."

ianblancoworld mentioned:

"Dope cuz."

sanele_baloyi mentioned:

"And it’s soooo good."

iaminkz.za said:

"Thaa grootman I did my best. Appreciate the love family."

iam.mzwakhe_0007 added:

"That one blood right there. Talk about influence."

jaboli_art said:

"This is iconic Doe Boy, a true living legend."

Maglera Doe Boy drops new music video

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Maglera Doe Boy posted a new music video for his fans to commemorate his special day.

Maglera Doe Boy was born on 03 August, and he recently marked his birthday in a special way. He took to Instagram to show people the work he did for his latest single, Temple ya Ma-Spinara.

