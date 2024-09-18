Young Stunna was an aspiring rapper before he grew to fame as an Amapiano artist

Back in the day, he remixed Emtee's song called Plug, and he even had a whole music video for it

The clip had Mzansi in stitches, and people cracked jokes about how he probably would not have thrived in hip hop

Amapiano fans are glad that Young Stunna found his groove in the genre, otherwise he would have never reached superstardom had he become a rapper. The singer trended recently after a video of him rapping went viral.

Video clip on Young Stunna rapping goes viral

Young Stunna is one of the prominent Amapiano artists in the country. That does not mean he did not have a passion before his success in the genre. Like some artists, Young Stunna started out as a rapper.

A video clip posted by @thescene_sa shows Young Stunna remixing Emtee's song Plug. He even shot a music video for his song.

Mzansi pokes fun at Young Stunna

Netizens were left in stitches by the video, cracking jokes about how Young Stunna probably would not have made it as a rapper.

@ktb_youngboy replied:

"Bro would’ve never made it."

@_de_songsme said:

"The one who advised him to stop this nonsense really helped him."

@tyler_kidd23 shared:

"Thank God for the yanos."

@QuilinusMaya said:

"Bro, sounds like Michael Jackson."

@ubhut_wakho advised:

"I hope all artists understand that sometimes, the sound/genre you start with isn’t always going to be the one that takes you where you’re meant to go. That’s why artist and creative development are important. Learn to refine yourself, your sound and your brand."

Oskido and Zakes Bantwini advise Young Stunna

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oskido and Zakes Bantwini gave Young Stunna some valuable advice in a video that has gone viral

Their passionate advice failed to impress netizens, who called their bluff, saying they were lying

One of the people to give a hilarious reaction to the video was Black Coffee, who laughed, sparking a debate.

