Oskido and Zakes Bantwini gave Young Stunna some valuable advice in a video that has gone viral

Their passionate advice failed to impress netizens, who called their bluff, saying they were lying

One of the people to give a hilarious reaction to the video was Black Coffee, who laughed, sparking a debate

A video of Oskido and Zakes Bantwini giving Young Stunna his flowers has been making rounds on social media. The two successful musicians lauded Young Stuna, with Zakes Bantwini even saying he is a fan.

Oskido and Zakes Bantwini told Young Stunna he was doing an amazing job. Image: Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images/ @youngstunna_rsa on Instagram/Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Zakes Bantwini says he is a fan of Young Stunna

Legendary musician Oskido, together with award-winning producer Zakes Bantwini, offered Amapiano star Young Stunna some priceless advice during a recent appearance. The stars were seen in the video telling Young Stunna that he is doing great and is headed in the right direction as far as his career is concerned.

Zakes Bantwini applauded Stunna for always acknowledging Kabza De Small as someone who mentored him. Zakes then said some artists fail to properly thank the people who showed them the ropes when they were still starting in their careers.

He ended the conversation by saying he is a big fan of Young Stunna. Meanwhile, Oskido spoke about people trying to imitate others who are already doing their thing.

@MDNnewss posted the video, watch it below:

Black Coffee laughs at Zakes and Oskido

The muso's sound failed to land among the internet users. Many people said they were lying and that their advice would fall on deaf ears.

Black Coffee also laughed in reaction to the video, with people assuming that he was poking fun at his former friend. It is no secret that Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee had a fallout after being friends.

SA laughs at Oskido and Zakes

Netizens gave some hilarious reactions to the video, saying the gentlemen were wasting their time.

@PovertykillerB joked:

"Me knowing that boy very well, I know he didn’t hear next"

@lungam19 joked:

"Young Stunna's face screams, "Unsolicited advice".

@TakaTina1 claimed:

"They are lying to the poor boy, these people."

