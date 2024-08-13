All roads lead to DJ Shimza's event, Shimza X Friends, in Durban in September 2024

Amapiano stars Young Stunna and Zee Nxumalo will be headlining this year's lineup

Award-winning promoter Junior Lavie said that this year's event promises fans electrifying performances by the artists

Shimza X Friends event promises electrifying performances this year. Image: youngstunna_rsa/zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza and award-winning events promoter Junior Lavie are ready to light up Durban this coming September with Shimza X Friends events.

Young Stunna and Zee Nxumalo headline Shimza X Friends event

All roads lead to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, this coming September as Afro-house producer and DJ Shimza gears up to bring the party to the city of Durbs. The event's promoter, Junior Lavie, announced the highly anticipated Shimza X Friends on his Instagram page.

Amapiano stars Young Stunna and Zee Nxumalo will headline the event this year. Shimza X Friends will occur at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lavie shared that they are promising to bring electrifying performances for the attendees, not only local entertainment but also global.

He said:

"We are still working on the line-up, but trust me it will be dope, we are working on the next Youth Fest with Richie R, and POT (Party on a Tuesday) is returning this year! Bad weather is always the main challenge in hosting events, especially outdoor. And also lack of enough sponsorships. Everything is possible with enough money.

"Shimza X Friends event experience promises an electrifying atmosphere, attendees can expect a fusion of African Dance music beats, pulsating rhythms and an all-round energetic ambience that influences not only local but global entertainment nuances."

Junior also posted the poster of the event on social media:

"SAVE THE DATE!!! @extremedrink_ presents @shimza.dj and friends on the 7th of September at Durban Exhibition Centre. Tickets @howlertech."

See the post below:

Young Stunna posts cute pics with his girlfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna posted a cute picture with his gorgeous girlfriend.

The Amapiano singing sensation received mixed reactions to the photo, where some people admired his relationship. However, others threw shade at Stunna's girlfriend and questioned why she wasn't smiling for the photo like her boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News