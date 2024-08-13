Young Stunna and Zee Nxumalo Headline This Year’s Shimza X Friends Event in Durban
- All roads lead to DJ Shimza's event, Shimza X Friends, in Durban in September 2024
- Amapiano stars Young Stunna and Zee Nxumalo will be headlining this year's lineup
- Award-winning promoter Junior Lavie said that this year's event promises fans electrifying performances by the artists
DJ Shimza and award-winning events promoter Junior Lavie are ready to light up Durban this coming September with Shimza X Friends events.
Young Stunna and Zee Nxumalo headline Shimza X Friends event
All roads lead to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, this coming September as Afro-house producer and DJ Shimza gears up to bring the party to the city of Durbs. The event's promoter, Junior Lavie, announced the highly anticipated Shimza X Friends on his Instagram page.
Amapiano stars Young Stunna and Zee Nxumalo will headline the event this year. Shimza X Friends will occur at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Saturday, 7 September 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lavie shared that they are promising to bring electrifying performances for the attendees, not only local entertainment but also global.
He said:
"We are still working on the line-up, but trust me it will be dope, we are working on the next Youth Fest with Richie R, and POT (Party on a Tuesday) is returning this year! Bad weather is always the main challenge in hosting events, especially outdoor. And also lack of enough sponsorships. Everything is possible with enough money.
"Shimza X Friends event experience promises an electrifying atmosphere, attendees can expect a fusion of African Dance music beats, pulsating rhythms and an all-round energetic ambience that influences not only local but global entertainment nuances."
Junior also posted the poster of the event on social media:
"SAVE THE DATE!!! @extremedrink_ presents @shimza.dj and friends on the 7th of September at Durban Exhibition Centre. Tickets @howlertech."
See the post below:
Young Stunna posts cute pics with his girlfriend
In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna posted a cute picture with his gorgeous girlfriend.
The Amapiano singing sensation received mixed reactions to the photo, where some people admired his relationship. However, others threw shade at Stunna's girlfriend and questioned why she wasn't smiling for the photo like her boyfriend.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za