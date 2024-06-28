Young Stunna recently shared a cute picture posing with his gorgeous girlfriend

The Amapiano sensation sparked mixed reactions to the photo, where some netizens admired his relationship

Meanwhile, others threw shade at Stunna's girlfriend and questioned why she wasn't smiling for the photo like her boyfriend

Netizens criticised Young Stunna's picture with his girlfriend. Images: youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna is back to flaunt his gorgeous girlfriend and, of course, Mzansi has plenty to say about the young couple and made wild speculations about their relationship.

Young Stunna shares a photo with girlfriend

Young Stunna has been celebrating life and his successful career, and it's only fitting that he celebrates with those closest to him.

After sharing a sweet moment with his mom during one of his shows, Stunna shared a new photo with the lady in his life.

The couple often raises mixed reactions online, but that never stops Mashaya from showing off his beautiful girlfriend and their sweet romance.

In a photo posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Stunna was all smiles taking a selfie with his lady, who stood behind him and posed for the picture:

Mzansi weighs in on Young Stunna's picture with girlfriend

Netizens admired the young couple and their sweet relationship:

therealxolo said:

"Love is beautiful."

SherrySNZ showed love to the couple:

"They are cute!"

themarketspacee wrote:

"She's beautiful."

Yenkosi_Nkhosi admired the couple:

"They look good together."

Meanwhile, some netizens wrote think-pieces on why Stunna's girlfriend was not smiling in the picture:

Sbibos claimed:

"She doesn't look happy."

leko__shoba was suspicious:

"Why does it look like she was paid for a picture? This isn’t make sure."

Melusi_Mokone asked:

"So she couldn’t smile for the camera? Or does she not have teeth?"

Amanda du-Pont seemingly teases boyfriend reveal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Amanda du-Pont's stunning photoshoot for her 36th birthday.

The former Skeem Saam actress posed with balloons but later traded them for a man's hand, seemingly soft-launching her new boyfriend after months of being tied to her alleged boo, Bafana Sindane.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News