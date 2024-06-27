A 21-year-old man surprised his pregnant girlfriend with a new phone on TikTok

He documented the reveal, showing her old damaged phone and then gifting her a brand new Samsung A15

The heartwarming gesture went viral, with many praising the man's thoughtfulness and love for his girlfriend

A man decided to upgrade his girlfriend with a new phone. Image: @daries.23

Source: TikTok

A thoughtful 21-year-old man decided to surprise his pregnant girlfriend with a new phone.

Man gets his baby mama a phone upgrade

In a TikTok post by @daries.23, he explained that he noticed how badly scratched and cracked his girlfriend's current phone was as he showed her the new Samsung A15 he bought for her.

In the clip, he's seen walking into the house as he approaches his baby mama. He initially asks for her old phone and shows its damaged condition before he reveals the new phone he got her.

The young woman was overcome with surprise and thanked her boyfriend for the upgrade.

SA gushes at man's gesture

Many netizens praised the young man for his loving act and for going out of his way to make his girlfriend happy.

Christelle M ✞ gushed at the sweet moment:

"Literally so sweet man ."

Mariska commended the man's gesture:

The definition of 'if he wanted to he would'."

Taylor asked:

"Where can we get boyfriends like this?❤️."

Kat Anders  commented:

"Little things that matter."

GirlQWERTY left a funny comment:

"My phone's from 2019. I'm dating a poor man."

user5003912243195 commented:

"Being a great man has nothing to do with age but with a wise brain. You are amazing and keep on loving your family."

Tayo.J wished the lovebirds well:

"Praying everlasting love over your relationship❤️."

Husband's early Valentine's Day Mercedes-Benz surprise for wife goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lucky Mzansi woman received her Valentine's Day gift well in advance - and shu, it was a jaw-dropper.

A TikTok video shared by @daqueenzn shows a man covering his wife's eyes before revealing the surprise he had in store for her.

The woman's eyes are soon uncovered as she opens them to see a stunning black Mercedes-Benz drive towards her - her very own German machine, presented to her during the month of love.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News