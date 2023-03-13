In a breathtaking TikTok post, Stellenberg High took cheerleading to the next level

The post shows the student's incredible skill and coordination as they creatively posed and cheered for their classmates

Commenters had a lot to say, with some even reminiscing on how they used to show school spirit back in the day

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Stellenberg High School has taken the whole country back to the days of school spirit. Do you remember the days? Standing on the sideline and cheering for the home team. The only difference for Stellenberg, it was not all fun and games.

Stellenberg High School took Mzansi by storm with a spirited cheer routine. Image: @christiaandb1 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Gone are the days of a few inaudible chants from a handful of classmates. With their latest TikTok post, Stellenberg High has taken cheerleading to the next level.

In a post shared by @christiaandb1, the high schoolers can be seen putting on a show of incredible coordination that would leave any opponent shaking in their boots.

At the Inter-Schools Athletics, the pupils create everything from aliens to team symbols using only their uniforms and a few other items. All while their booming voices cheer so loud it looks like the stadium might just be moving.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video for yourself here:

South Africa can feel the school spirit

No matter where you are in South Africa, you can feel the team spirit radiating off these amazing learners.

South Africa shared their love for the pos,t and Briefly News compiled a few comments below:

@booksarefriends explained a little more about the inter-school competition:

"For those who might not now, MTBS is the inter schools athletics between the four schools DF Malan/Tygerberg/Bellville/Stellenberg."

The chants made @duanne_haywood think of his school days:

"In my time at school, the best we had was "we will we will rock you" clap and leg slap."

@synergyworxkrugersdorp could not believe the skill set:

"That's some serious creativity and team work."

@gab_slam thought this needed to be seen more:

"Omg, this needs more recognition."

White SA schoolboys sing 'Paris', isiZulu song cover melts Mzansi hearts in video

School spirit comes in many shapes and sizes, as another group of schoolboys proved. Briefly News reported on a group of students in Sandton singing a Q-Mark and TpZee's hit song.

Amapiano never sounded so sweet, and the nation could not get enough. The clip amazed many people with how advanced one learner's isiZulu was.

There is nothing better than seeing our schools unite like this. If these are South Africa's next leaders, then the future is bright.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News