A South African man shared a story about a car accident he believed was caused by witchcraft

Terry Myataza found a suspicious object in his car and believed a neighbour cursed him

The story resonated with many viewers who shared messages of support in the comments section

A shared his testimony of overcoming witchcraft. Image: @terrymyataza

Source: TikTok

A man shared how his life was turned upside down after being a victim of witchcraft.

A TikTok post shared by Terry Myataza (@terrymyataza) revealed how he purchased a vehicle for his business before getting into a car accident when the car lost control.

Terry explained how he discovered a red ribbon with muthi which was hidden under the steering wheel of the car. He suspected that a witch from his neighbourhood planted the muthi in his car to get him in the accident.

Terry shared how that incident drew him closer to God, and God multiplied what he had lost as he showcased the four cars he now owned. He claimed that nobody can curse what God has blessed.

Watch the man's testimony in the video below:

SA reacts to man's witchcraft story

Many netizens responded to the post with messages of support after being touched by Terry's emotional story and journey.

❤️ shared her opinion:

"Then people say witchcraft doesn't exist Thank God for your survival."

sharly commented:

"God reveals to redeem, that why I can’t let go of God..he is so good all the time..what a beautiful God we have."

thatosenti shared:

"We are happy you were safe ❤️."

noli was touched by the story:

"One of the beautiful testimonies God is good."

Shado kaNtuli commented:

"He said in his word "Fear not for I am with you."He always shows up and on time."

MissTee said:

"The beautiful feeling they didn't know is that God reveals in order to redeem. The spirit of God shows us in visions and dreams. Nothing is hidden under the sun."

Woman exposes domestic worker using muti on her

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman took to social media to call out her domestic helper for using muti on her.

In a TikTok video shared by Thandeka (@thandekam24), she reveals that her helper from Lesotho was using muti on her and stole her underwear, accusing her of possible witchcraft.

"Be careful of this woman," Thandeka warned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News