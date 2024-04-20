A TikTok video showcasing a surprise proposal that unfolded at Pick ‘n Pay Flora Centre Mall in Roodepoort has taken social media by storm

The special moment happened when deli assistant Kemo Mokgothu was unexpectedly proposed to by her boyfriend, Paul Motswi, while working

Mokgothu was going about her workday grilling boerewors and was surprised when Motswi arrived with flowers and an engagement ring

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. For 13 years, she has devoted her professional life to covering social issues and community news, sharing her expertise with newsrooms like the Citizen Newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

After a surprise proposal, the happy couple received heartwarming wedding gifts from Pick 'n Pay. Images: @retailbrief

Source: Twitter

ROODEPOORT - A TikTok video of a man proposing to his girlfriend at Pick ‘n Pay has gone viral on social media.

Pick ‘n Pay proposal

Deli assistant Kemo Mokgothu went to work and was grilling boerewors at Pick n Pay Flora Centre Mall in Roodepoort when her boyfriend Paul Motswi showed up with flowers and an engagement ring.

The video posted by @theeyummymummy captured the special moment. They have been dating since they met at a party three years ago and live with Mokgothu’s three sons in Durban Deep.

The bride-to-be said she knew he was saving for the lobola payment but knew nothing of a ring.

Love wins

Two of Mokgothu’s colleagues were in on Motswi’s plan, and they sent her to the front of the store around noon, claiming she needed to fry boerewors for a customer.

According to eNCA, in support of the couple who shared their joy in the middle of Pick n Pay, the retailer later surprised them with an engagement cake, vouchers for a wedding cake valued at R1 500, and a gift card valued at R10 000 to help with catering on their big day.

The couple will discuss their plans with family on both sides – in Botlokwa Village in Limpopo in Zeerust – after which a wedding date will be set for later this year.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi weigh in

South Africans have sent well wishes to the newly engaged couple. Many praised Pick’ n Pay for giving them such lush gifts, while others criticised the proposal.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Joseph Jkyn commented:

"It's sad reading through the comments. People must just get life whether he wanted handouts or not for proposing at PnP it's still a beautiful."

@Tendani Irvin said:

"Love still exists and love conquer all.'

@Benitta Luphahla praised:

"Congratulations to the couple. May the.two of you both commit to doing a peaceful beautiful life."

@Nomthandazo Mmutle expressed:

"Congratulations to both of you. God's grace upon you and may you be the family were God will be glorified."

@Lah Ndlovu congratulated:

"Love is a beautiful thing. All the best for both of you."

@WisaniGuyu Mudyiwabangu Mn'wanati said:

"Congratulations. This is beautiful.'

Viral video shows man proposing at KFC

In a related story, Briefly News reported a man caught on video proposing to his bae in KFC.

The proposal’s location has since made the post go viral, and people throughout the country have been helping with nuptials.

The man popped the question at a KFC fast-food restaurant and netizens were divided about the proposal.

Source: Briefly News