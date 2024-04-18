A Zulu man went all out to propose to his beloved, booking an entire sports stadium for the romantic occasion

The grand gesture was shared on TikTok, and the videos show the setup complete with live performers

South Africans on the platform were swept away by the romance, and marvelled at the romantic surprise

A Zulu man pulled off an epic wedding proposal at a sports stadium. Image: @georgina91189

Source: TikTok

One man pulled off an unforgettable proposal at a sports stadium. He booked the entire venue to create a magical setting for popping the question.

Proposal videos wow TikTokkers

The proposal scene was straight out of a fairytale, complete with live performers serenading the couple, a beautiful dinner table, and rose petals on the ground.

The footage was posted on TikTok by @georgina91189. Thousands of viewers were stunned by the he attention to detail and the sheer extravagance of the setup.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi raves about extravagant proposal

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the thoughtfulness and effort put into creating such a memorable moment.

Read a few comments below:

@melusi.makks said:

"Bafethu our women have Tiktok, anehlise kancane."

@khunga stated:

"Kaizer Chiefs izowina abantu bekhwelana egroundini kodwa Shembe."

@Destiny6719 posted:

"They are inspired by Lerato kganyago."

@MaZuma wrote:

"Like something out of a PDF novel. ❤️"

@Philile_Mabona shared:

"I just looked at my blue ticked message and sighed. "

@Roro commented:

"I want the band at my wedding. Please tag them."

@MrSebora joked:

"That's why Kaizer Chiefs indliwa kaso nabo date my family khona la?"

@nomsamakakarabo added:

"Wow, some ladies are just lucky. "

@user3497681560754 shared:

"When I say I know my worth this is what I mean! I will never ever settle for anything less. This is not too much to ask for. "

Security guard proposes to Zulu woman

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a fidelity security guard proposed to his beautiful bae at a stunning restaurant, and his proposal left Mzansi in tears.

The man went on his knees while still in uniform and gave the woman a stunning ring that glimmered along with her dazzling smile. The lady is seen dressed in a fabulous figure-hugging red dress while sipping red wine.

Source: Briefly News