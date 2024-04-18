Zulu Man Books Out Entire Sports Stadium for Marriage Proposal, Romantic Videos Impress Mzansi
- A Zulu man went all out to propose to his beloved, booking an entire sports stadium for the romantic occasion
- The grand gesture was shared on TikTok, and the videos show the setup complete with live performers
- South Africans on the platform were swept away by the romance, and marvelled at the romantic surprise
One man pulled off an unforgettable proposal at a sports stadium. He booked the entire venue to create a magical setting for popping the question.
Proposal videos wow TikTokkers
The proposal scene was straight out of a fairytale, complete with live performers serenading the couple, a beautiful dinner table, and rose petals on the ground.
The footage was posted on TikTok by @georgina91189. Thousands of viewers were stunned by the he attention to detail and the sheer extravagance of the setup.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi raves about extravagant proposal
Netizens couldn't help but gush over the thoughtfulness and effort put into creating such a memorable moment.
Read a few comments below:
@melusi.makks said:
"Bafethu our women have Tiktok, anehlise kancane."
@khunga stated:
"Kaizer Chiefs izowina abantu bekhwelana egroundini kodwa Shembe."
@Destiny6719 posted:
"They are inspired by Lerato kganyago."
@MaZuma wrote:
"Like something out of a PDF novel. ❤️"
@Philile_Mabona shared:
"I just looked at my blue ticked message and sighed. "
@Roro commented:
"I want the band at my wedding. Please tag them."
@MrSebora joked:
"That's why Kaizer Chiefs indliwa kaso nabo date my family khona la?"
@nomsamakakarabo added:
"Wow, some ladies are just lucky. "
@user3497681560754 shared:
"When I say I know my worth this is what I mean! I will never ever settle for anything less. This is not too much to ask for. "
Security guard proposes to Zulu woman
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a fidelity security guard proposed to his beautiful bae at a stunning restaurant, and his proposal left Mzansi in tears.
The man went on his knees while still in uniform and gave the woman a stunning ring that glimmered along with her dazzling smile. The lady is seen dressed in a fabulous figure-hugging red dress while sipping red wine.
