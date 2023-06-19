Convicted wife-beater Jaco Swart has been found hiding in the United Kingdom a year after appearing in a Pretoria court for assaulting his wife

A new video of Swart assaulting a female officer in 2022 has surfaced, earning him a summon from a private prosecutor

The fugitive has since hinted to be in Pretoria after telling his lawyer that he was kidnapped and assaulted by a group of men, and fears for his life

Jaco Swart, convicted wife-beater is allegedly found hiding in England, is wanted for another GBV assault charge. Image: IRS Forensic Investigations

PRETORIA - Convicted wife-beater, Jaco Swart went into hiding a few days after he was convicted by the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on 7 June 2022, and has been allegedly found in Windsor, England.

Swart went into hiding after a video of him, pushing, punching, and kicking his estranged wife, Nicoleen Swart, went viral.

He pleaded guilty to charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to a R20 000 fine and a three-year prison sentence, suspended for five years which outraged South Africans.

Swart goes into hiding after being "assaulted by a group of men"

jacarandafm said on Monday, 19 June that Afriforum launched an investigation that found that he was working as a mechanic in England without a permit, leaving his best life.

On Sunday 18 June Swart told his advocate, Enoch Nethanani, in a voice recording shared with News24 that he was assaulted in Pretoria by a group of men who wanted to teach him a lesson for beating up his wife:

"I think they hit me over the head, and they loaded me into a car, and I was in a boot for some time. They took me out and kicked me. I remember them saying they are going to break my hands or cut off my hands because I hit women."

Jaco receives more summons for a new assault charge

Afriforum's Barry Bateman took to social media that a Private Prosecution Unit summoning Swart for a new gender-based violence case, this time a January 2022 video of him assaulting a policewoman:

