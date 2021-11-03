Somizi Mhlongo decided it was time to get a little romance back in his life so he took his clothes off and filled the pool with rose petals

Sharing snaps of her perfect moment, Somizi had a little giggle thinking about what the pool man was going to say

Somizi’s people loved the fact that he was doing something for himself and clapped in the comment section

Somizi Mhlongo felt the need to romance himself so he got peeps to cover his pool in rose petals and went for a swim. Romanticising every part of your life is the new gratitude.

Somizi Mhlongo was feeling a little meh, so he went big and gave himself a refreshing experience that he shared with fans. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Lying beside his pool like a love-drunk character from a romance novel, Somizi covered his bits in rose petals and snapped some shots. Lol, why is this not shocking? Because it is Somgaga, duh!

Sharing some of his majestic pics on social media, Somizi had a good laugh, apologising in advance to the peeps who maintain his pool.

Somizi posted:

Seeing the level of lush that was Somizi’s impulsive moment, peeps could not deny that it was a whole entire vibe. Swimming among rose petals in your birthday suit looks extremely refreshing!

People took to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@sheilahgashumba was feeling it:

“Okay Honeeey ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@mimimoipone_atoro gets it:

“It's okay Som Som you can take time to yourself ❤️ and Heal We understand ❤️You don't have to entertain us every time. ❤️❤️”

@mpatiqofa is living for this content:

“Phenomenal ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@tessamarley4 gave Somizi ups:

“Only @somizi can pull this ❤️❤️❤️”

Somizi Mhlongo refuses to be shadowed in darkness, finds light even in the toughest times

Somizi Mhlongo has been going through a lot since his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung publicly made abuse allegations against him, reported Briefly News.

Clearing his head, Somizi has come to the realisation that when things get tough, you just have to find things to be happy for, there is always something.

Taking to social media, Somizi posted two snaps of him with his lit whip and captioned the post with, “Sometimes all you gotta say is THANK YOU.”

