Somizi Mhlongo’s days have been really dark lately but that has not stopped him from finding the light

Taking to social media, Somizi reminded his followers that sometimes you just have to find something to be happy about

Somizi’s people clapped after reading what he had to say as they could not have said it better themselves

Somizi Mhlongo has been going through a lot since his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung publicly made abuse allegations against him.

Somizi Mhlongo's positivity is one of the things that people love most about him - his sparkle never dulls. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Clearing his head, Somizi has come to the realisation that when things get tough, you just have to find things to be happy for, there is always something.

Taking to social media, Somizi posted two snaps of him with his lit whip and captioned the post with “Sometimes all you gotta say is THANK YOU.”

This is the kind of attitude that will get Somgaga through any challenge he is faced with.

Somizi posted:

People stood to applaud Somizi’s positivity. It is not easy to find light in the darkness and this is one of the things people love most about Somgaga.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@tumeloraphasha23 said:

“The love you gave your mother while she was alive is what makes me admire and will forever respect you for, long live njomane kaMgabhi”

@cooking_with_nonsi said:

“Exactly ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@tfuluz_0602 said:

“My favorite person”

@noks_dindi said:

“A very important word in this life thing ”

@wushe_27 said:

“Truth be told I miss seeing you on the telly ❤”

Source: Briefly.co.za