Somizi Mhlongo is so proud of his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane for working hard to make her own name in the industry

Sharing a clip of her acting skills, Somizi let his people know that the fees he is paying for her acting classes are worth it

Somizi's peeps were blown away by the clip of Bahumi's and let him know that she is extremely talented

It is not often that Somizi Mhlongo speaks about his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane on social media but when he does, he makes it clear that he is one proud father.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is a proud father. He shared a video of his daughter Bahumi showing off her acting skills. Image: @somizi and @bahumi777

Recently, Somizi took to social media to give his daughter little praise. Bahumi has worked hard to get her acting career going and Somizi couldn’t be more proud, reported ZAlebs.

Somizi shared a clip of Bahumi’s acting skills, letting the world know that his “school fees are not going to waste,” lol.

Somizi shared:

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities let Somizi know that Bahumi’s got skills and he has every reason to boast about her. Bahumi might take over her father’s stardom if she keeps producing lit content like that, yoh!

Take a look at some of the comments that were made regarding Bahumi’s acting skills:

@lusanda_beja said:

“TALENT!!! - talk about perfection @bahumi777.”

@kellykhumaloza said:

“This should be a proud moment for you Cuz, your greatest achievement, the world is not ready!”

@teneinei said:

“Even if she get it through connection the proof is in the pudding and why mustn’t she get the roles through connection? Her ancestors worked so hard so that she didn’t have to!”

@lindeka_payge said:

“Your daughter is following granny's footsteps... Your momma was a king actress, not to mention your dad, wow.”

@slie_khuluse said:

“You can never deny talent, regardless of who is your family.”

