“It’s the Base Fe Me”: Somizi Serving Serious Face in Latest Insta Post

Somizi has social media users talking after heading online to share his latest glam look

The celeb rocked an extravagant wig as well as a face beat to the gods heading out for what we know will be a lit weekend

Mzansi took to the comments section complimenting Somgaga's latest look

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Idols SA judge Somizi has social media users talking after sharing one seriously funny 'get ready with me' video online. It seems the celebs look was definitely drag inspired as he rocked a face beat and hair weave only Somgaga could.

Former Idols SA judge Somizi has social media users talking after sharing one seriously funny 'get ready with me' video online. Images: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The choreographer thanked his make-up and hair team in the comments section while rocking a wig made by one of his besties, DJ Zinhle.

He also had social media users laughing after making up two very ridiculous words- "hairally" and "facially"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the clip, Somgaga can be seen singing and bouncing around in his chair as the styling team tries to get his look together. The celeb is definitely way more concerned with his social media audience.

Social media users could not get enough of the silly dancer.

Check out some of the comments below:

nolwazishozi said:

"It's the base fa me."

m00n_lala said:

"So beautiful facially and hairally."

philda_nomacala said:

"Wena bao loile."

ladyscarahbee said:

"Wow flames."

j_joyzee.b said:

"Should turn this into a song if it ain't already, love this."

Word on the street has it: Somizi Mhlongo allegedly joins the ‘Moja Love’ fam

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that despite all the controversy surrounding former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, he has managed to bag a lit new gig.

Having been ghosted by almost every big name in Mzansi following abuse claims made by Mohale Motaung, Somizi is reported to be buzzing over this opportunity.

Daily Sun spilt the tea, claiming Somizi got himself a gig on the widely loved Mzansi network Moja Love. Their source revealed that Somizi is alleged “on set every day” and loving it.

No further details were given, nor has Somizi said anything, which is not like him, reported ZAlebs. We are sure something will be said soon, at least fans can hope.

Somizi had to find some way to come to the green rolling in as his drama with Mohale has left him high and dry. Things are tough when you have an abuse allegation hanging over your head.

Source: Briefly.co.za