Prank or for Reals: King Monada Shares His BMW Was Towed Away by the Repo Man

King Monada has shared that his luxurious BMW M4 was recently towed away as he is in a lot of debt

In snaps doing the rounds on social media, the Limpopo musician's posh whip can be seen being taken away by the SAPS

Some tweeps believe the star while others think that it was part of his PR stunt to promote his music

King Monada's whip has apparently been repossessed. The Limpopo-born musician took to social media recently yo reveal the sad news.

King Monada's car was recently taken away by cops. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

Pictures circulating on social media show the star's BMW M4 being towed away in a police tow truck. King Monada told his fans on Twitter that he is in debt hence the cops came to repo the posh whip. Sunday World reports that they think the musician is broke following the incident.

May people took to the Idibala hitmaker's timeline to share their thoughts on his post. While some believed the star, other thought he was just pulling a PR stunt. Check out some of their comments below:

@RalebonaThabo commented:

"SAPS does not collect koloi Tsa dikoloto. He's either shooting a music video or the car was involved in some illegal sh*t."

@OLegwale wrote:

"Apparently it was a stolen car, I said 'apparently', don't kill me akena funeral plan."

@LesibaBigPhil said:

"Remember they can't take away you talent, kindness and you can always buy a better1. O tlo ba shap."

@kbsebashe1 commented:

"It's gonna be a hit I'm sure. Nice PR stunt by the way."

@kholoeasy said:

"This is a song guys, I know this guy."

@LdMotau added:

"It's okay you are not the first nor the last you will come around these things happen."

