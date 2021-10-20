Riky Rick Praises Major League DJz for Packed Amsterdam Gig: "Event of the Year"

Riky Rick has praised Major League DJz for rocking their DJ set at a packed venue in Amasterdam, Netherlands

The DJ duo kept the crowd going with their hot Amapiano tracks produced right here in Mzansi and Rick loved it

In pics and videos the star posted on social media, the partygoers can be seen getting down to the tunes that Major League DJz spun on the night

Riky Rick has taken to social media to applaud Major League DJz for mixing at a packed gig in Amsterdam recently. He shared snaps and videos of the epic party during which the twins rocked the DJ booth with strictly Amapiano tunes.

Riky Rick has praised Major League DJz for playing at a packed Amsterdam gig. Image: Riky Rick, Major League DJz

In the clips the star posted, scores of Netherlands partygoers can be seen getting down to the hot yanos tunes the DJ duo played on the night. The Ungazinchishi hitmaker shared that Major League DJz had been dreaming of filling up the big venue for five years.

He applauded the Mzansi musicians for completing their vision. Taking to Instagram, Riky Rick said:

"5 years ago we came to Amsterdam and @majorleaguedjz promised me next time they come back they will play at this venue. Its hard to describe the feeling of experiencing the youngers complete the vision after so much pain and struggle. All the sacrifice and disappointments. God is showing us he is alive. Well done boys. Keep running. YOU ARE PROTECTED BY THE BLOOD OF CHRIST."

The star's followers took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the epic party. Check out some of the comments below:

ya__joe said:

"Dreams do come true."

khuda_sishi wrote:

"Anything is possible."

intsingizi_bird commented:

"I hope most these young stars, never forget you. You and @djmaphorisa always keen to push them."

bless_vision said:

"Prayer changes everything, God's showing off now. @majorleaguedjz congrats Boyz @rikyrickworld."

akio_kawahito wrote:

"One of the best venues in the world."

doulouvshimself added:

"The event of the year for sure! We can't wait to have you all back here for round 2."

