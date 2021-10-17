“It’s Called Training”: Kabelo Mabalane Inspires SA, Runs 40km Marathon in 3hrs

Kabelo Mabalane has Mzansi super impressed after completing a challenging marathon

The fitness fanatic shared a few tips and secrets with his fans as well as inspired South Africans to get out there and excercise

TV personality Kabelo Mabalane has always been a fitness boffin and this time took to sharing his latest milestone. The avid-runner took on the Cape Town Marathon with the utmost ease despite being in the game for more than 10-years.

The athlete managed to complete the 42km marathon in just over 3 hours, an impressive milestone indeed.

His positive message has left Mzansi feeling super inspired and ready to get on the tracks themselves.

Heading online, Mabalane shared this encouraging message:

"What a feeling to be able to run consistently at my desired level for a good ten years plus. Strength and speed are my tried and tested methods I use and again the method worked.

Sub 3hrs definitely doable on this course!!!"

Check out some of his fans reactions to the post below:

movingmandla said:

"Testament yet again that random “chance” has nothing to do with it. It's called training. Nothing beats prep! Well done, mfethu."

vanontheotherhand said:

"Well done Kabza - that sub 3h30 in the bag."

tabanet said:

"Solid run! Congratulations!!"

thabee_lynx said:

"You inspire me so much."

sdiraberg said:

"Well done! Coach! This is very good!"

themba5nick said:

"Well done bhuti wami. Truly inspired."

luckysibanda said:

"Thanks Kabelo we had agreed to do 3hrs 29mins and we outdid ourselves. Thanks for the motivation."

mtezman said:

"Yhooo."

Fans agree Gail & Kabelo are a perfect couple: "SA's favourite couple for sure"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kabelo and Gail Mabalane are a perfect couple. The legendary Kwaito artist and the actress are one of Mzansi's favourite celebrity couple. They have been married for eight years now and have been blessed with two beautiful children.

The Blood & Water star took to social media on Wednesday, 5 October to share a loved-up snap of herself with her hubby. The stunner captioned her Twitter post:

"Marriage = No perfect people allowed."

Mzansi agreed with Gail Mabalane. Many people took to her timeline on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Sindi_Speelman wrote:

"Sis Gail mara, so much beauty in one person, it's unfair... Much love for you and The Pantsula For Life."

@MorganBilal commented:

"She's a dime my brother, a complete 10. Buga luv is the luckiest man alive, hope he knows that though."

@DSG1082 said:

"A Pansula knows how to keep his woman happy."

@KingYaManyoRa commented:

"I love you guys!... Can you please do 100 years of more, together."

@Hope84498002 wrote:

"Very true marriage is about people who have learnt to forgive and remember that they are not perfect but willing to support each other..no perfect people allowed. I'm with you."

@wspholobs added:

"SA's favourite couple for sure."

Source: Briefly.co.za