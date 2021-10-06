Fans have agreed that Gail and Kabelo Mabalane are one of South Africa's favourite celebrity couple

The Blood & Water actress took to social media to post a loved-up pic of herself with her Kwaito artist boo

The stunner, who has been married to Bouga Luv for eight years, shared that no perfect people are allowed in marriage

Kabelo and Gail Mabalane are a perfect couple. The legendary Kwaito artist and the actress are one of Mzansi's favourite celebrity couple. They have been married for eight years now and have been blessed with two beautiful children.

Kabelo and Gail Mabalane have been married for eight years. Image: @gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

The Blood & Water star took to social media on Wednesday, 5 October to share a loved-up snap of herself with her hubby. The stunner captioned her Twitter post:

"Marriage = No perfect people allowed."

Mzansi agreed with Gail Mabalane. Many people took to her timeline on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Sindi_Speelman wrote:

"Sis Gail mara, so much beauty in one person, it's unfair... Much love for you and The Pantsula For Life."

@MorganBilal commented:

"She's a dime my brother, a complete 10. Buga luv is the luckiest man alive, hope he knows that though."

@DSG1082 said:

"A Pansula knows how to keep his woman happy."

@KingYaManyoRa commented:

"I love you guys!... Can you please do 100 years of more, together."

@Hope84498002 wrote:

"Very true marriage is about people who have learnt to forgive and remember that they are not perfect but willing to support each other..no perfect people allowed. I'm with you."

@wspholobs added:

"SA's favourite couple for sure."

