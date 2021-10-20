The Ndlovu Youth Choir shared their stunning rendition of Adele's Easy on Me with their social media followers

The choir's harmonising and blended vocals could not be more angelic, but paired with the beautiful outdoor scenery, it's definitely something to watch

Social media users were beyond impressed by the fantastic work put out by the choir and showered them with love

South African musical group Ndlovu Youth Choir has absolutely wowed social media users with their rendition of Adele's Easy on Me. In a majestic outdoor space, clad in pink, the choir effortlessly harmonised the new hit.

The clip shared online was just over one minute and 20 seconds but boy was it charming. The choir is known for their mesmerising powerhouse vocals that would give anyone goosebumps.

Social media users could not believe their ears while listening to the melodic sounds of the choir's blended vocals.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir is back with another stunning cover, this time they took Adele's 'Easy on Me' head-on.

Source: Getty Images

The choir uploaded the short video to Twitter on Tuesday evening and at the time of Briefly News' viewing had gained over 70 000 views. They really are Mzansi's gems!

South Africans send their love and blessings to the choir

@BrianTupana said:

"I literally cried after listening."

@h_sibeko shared:

"Wow!!! I’m balling tears right now @adeledailynet"

@NicoleBreedt9 wrote:

"WOW! Absolutely incredible, amazing goosebumps moment. Love the song choice."

@Violet_Ndou tweeted:

"Wow, this made me very emotional."

@JuicyMilano_ responded with:

"This was so beautiful! I’m so impressed! 'Easy On Me' literally came out yesterday! For you to put this masterpiece together fast is just..."

@madam0526 added:

"I think this is the music you hear in Heaven."

