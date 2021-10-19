Kedibone from Riverside View, Johannesburg, headed to social media to show off the results of her hard work

Kedibone's talent and determination has begun motivating other entrepreneurs to put their noses to the grindstone and work towards their goals

Twitter users were treated to a few sample pictures of her work, however, many believe she stole the images from Pinterest

Kedibone, a young lady from Riverside View, has shown social media her beautiful work as a carpenter. The beauty in her simplistic designs is to die for! But is it really her work?

From tables to shelves, Kedibone tried to show that laboured work is not reserved simply for men. On Monday, she had social media sleuths trying to figure out if her products were legit with many claiming she stole the images from Pinterest.

Kedibone has not responded to the claims of her work being a scam.

Kedibone is a young carpenter from Johannesburg who is crushing it in the industry. Image: @TheeWoodChick

Kedibone's post gained over 1.4k likes at the time of Briefly News' viewing.

South Africans shared a mix of responses as some require more details while others believe its all a scam

@KelzCoWork said:

"Hi Kedi, wow your job is very impressive. Don't you have a Facebook page where we can reach you and also see your catalogue."

@TholisoN shared:

"And I had already fallen in love, kanti it's a scam. What a disappointment."

@matylet wrote:

"Absolutely beautiful. You are too far. You had me by my everything."

