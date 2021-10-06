Sis Is Slaying It: Nomcebo Zikode Sells Out Show in Switzerland

Nomcebo Zikode slayed her performance at a sold-out show in Martigny, Switzerland recently and her fans are proud of her

The Jerusalema singer shared videos and snaps of the concert where her overseas fans sang and danced along with her

The vocalist excitedly revealed that she was on her way to the USA following her lit performance in Switzerland

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nomcebo Zikode is slaying it in Europe. The singer performed at a packed venue in Switzerland on Tuesday, 5 October. Before she flew to Switzerland, she had been doing her thing in Spain.

Nomcebo Zikode performed at a sold-out show in Switzerland. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

The Jerusalema singer took to social media to post videos and snaps of her dope performance in Martigny. When she performed Jerusalema, her fans sang along with her. The song produced by Master KG kept the whole world dancing when most countries introduced the stricter Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Nomcebo shared that she got excited when her supporters sang and danced with her. The star captioned her post:

"My sold-out concert in Martigny Switzerland last night. I was so delighted and honoured to see all my supporters in numbers to sing and dance with me."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

On Wednesday, the talented vocalist posted a video of her lit performance and revealed that her next destination was the USA. The star wrote:

"Thank you to Switzerland, your love was really amazing. Now we heading to USA."

Her fans took to her comment section to share their views on her dope tour in Switzerland. Some of her fans from the US said they were ready for her to rock the stage in their country.

__nanabelle__ said:

"You’re amazing sis."

akhona_pearl commented:

"Wow this is too much."

lee.b23 wrote:

"Sis when are you coming to the USA so I can get my ticket in hand when you get into new York City. I love that song so much I have all of my sister's kids singing it every day."

fragrantterees added:

"USA is ready for you! Bring it @nomcebo_zikode!"

Nomcebo Zikode opens up about her relationship with Master KG

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo has set the record straight about where her relationship with Master KG stands. The vocalist has shed some light on the royalties saga, saying her problem was never with the producer but rather with the record label that is withholding her money.

Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that the talented vocalist had not been paid a cent for her work on the global hit. ZAlebs reports that the two are currently on completely separate world tours.

Neither Nomcebo nor Master KG has included each other in their individual promotion of the track, alluding to some serious tension.

Source: Briefly.co.za