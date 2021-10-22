Word on the street has it that Somizi Mhlongo has bagged a lit new gig on Mzansi network Moja Love

Somizi has not confirmed it, nor any details were given, so all fans have for now is what the source spilt

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Despite all the controversy surrounding former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, he has managed to bag a lit new gig.

Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, has been off-screen for quite some now and his fans will be delighted to learn that he has apparently landed a new gig on 'Moja Love'. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Having been ghosted by almost every big name in Mzansi following abuse claims made by Mohale Motaung, Somizi is reported to be buzzing over this opportunity.

Daily Sun spilt the tea, claiming Somizi got himself a gig on the widely loved Mzansi network Moja Love. Their source revealed that Somizi is alleged “on set every day” and loving it.

No further details were given, nor has Somizi said anything, which is not like him, reported ZAlebs. We are sure something will be said soon, at least fans can hope.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Somizi had to find some way to come to the green rolling in as his drama with Mohale has left him high and dry. Things are tough when you have an abuse allegation hanging over your head.

“Shem”: Somizi drops video of couple loving African beat but they can't dance

Somizi Mhlongo has the social media scene busting after sharing a video of two locals dancing to a vibey track. The clip is going viral after the TV personality subtly roasted the two in his cute caption, reported Briefly News.

As a professional choreographer, Somizi may be entitled to the opinion but Briefly News brings you the proof so you can judge for yourselves. Grooving to an African beat, the guy and his partner are having fun at home.

Somizi pulled Babes Wodumo and Mpampintsha in on the action as well. People are applauding the effort, saying not everyone could do better than this.

Somgaga captioned the post with:

“Meet Boo and Mamp....@babes_wodumo @mampintsha_shimora.”

Read some of the hilarious comments made by fellow Mzansi citizens who too were shook by the clip:

@Djhappygalsa said:

“Naziya.”

@8headhaucus said:

“Very cool.”

@Shibu_Thobs said:

“That jump, was it necessary?”

Source: Briefly.co.za