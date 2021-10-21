Somizi Mhlongo has uploaded a funny video of a couple who can’t dance but are still totally enjoying the African beat

The video on Instagram is going viral on social media platforms and Somizi poked fun at the cute couple too

People are still impressed with the couple’s efforts, giving them full marks for effort and enthusiasm

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo has the social media scene busting after sharing a video of two locals dancing to a vibey track. The clip is going viral after the TV personality subtly roasted the two in his cute caption.

As a professional choreographer, Somizi may be entitled to the opinion but Briefly News brings you the proof so you can judge for yourselves. Grooving to an African beat, the guy and his partner are having fun at home.

Somizi pulled Babes Wodumo and Mpampintsha in on the action as well. People are applauding the effort, saying not everyone could do better than this.

Somgaga wrote:

“Meet Boo and Mamp....@babes_wodumo @mampintsha_shimora.”

Somizi has caused a stir on social media. Image: @Somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Djhappygalsa said:

“Naziya.”

@8headhaucus said:

“Very cool.”

@Shibu_Thobs said:

“That jump, was it necessary?”

@Iam.lesego.N said:

“It's the sika le khekhe for me.”

@Khulukhuls said:

“Jesu isphithisphithi san manje lesi.”

@Ms_Kgomotsoramatlo said:

“I am them, shem!”

@SphiweBaloyi_89 said:

“It's the attempt to do vosho for me.”

@Sglawren.Justbe said:

“The sad part is, I know the moves they are trying to do.”

@Ndupha said:

“They are cute.”

@lunganyangintsimbi said:

“Nkosiyam. Iyhooo I love Mzansi people.”

@official_Lisapetse said:

“But this, I love SA kodwa.”

Somizi slams new relationship rumours: "So I'm not allowed to be seen with any male?"

Checking out a previous piece on Somizi, Briefly News posted that Somizi has denied that he's found a new love. The media personality has slammed reports that he has jumped into a new relationship with a man he called @b_bongzie.

The former Idols SA judge posted snaps of himself with @b_bongzie while they were enjoying each other's company at 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn, Pretoria on the weekend.

A blog then took the snaps and wrote an article claiming SomGaga is now in a relationship with the man in the snaps.

Source: Briefly.co.za