A South African TikTok creator went viral after transparently revealing the construction cost of her new home

Her video provided a detailed breakdown of the building process and expenses, encouraging many to pursue their home-building dreams

The post resonated with followers, applauding her honesty and seeking advice on affordable building practices

South Africans were inspired by the viral TikTok creator, who shared the detailed construction cost of her new home, offering practical insights and motivation for aspiring homeowners.

A South African TikTok creator gained viral fame after openly disclosing the R300,000 building cost of her new residence, serving as an inspiration to prospective homeowners.

South African TikTok creator @nontok_bee has gone viral after finally revealing the full construction and material costs behind her new home, an inspiring move for many South Africans dreaming of home ownership.

In her latest video, she opened up about the frequently asked question she had previously avoided. The video, posted on TikTok, features a visual breakdown of the project from start to finish, including blueprints, the construction process, and a detailed estimate of how much she spent to complete the house. With honesty and transparency, she wrote:

“Finally, the cat’s out of the bag! This is the estimate of how much I spent on construction costs. It might be more or less.”

She revealed that the project cost her approximately R300,000. The figure sparked a wave of admiration and curiosity in the comments section as followers praised her for building a solid, stylish home on what many considered a modest budget. Throughout the video, she reminded viewers that construction costs can vary depending on design choices and finishes.

“I hope the amount doesn’t discourage you. You can always cut costs on things that aren’t so important to you.”

Realistic homebuilding advice inspires hope amid rising costs

Her message inspired those saving up or planning to build, especially during a time when rising inflation and building expenses have made homeownership seem out of reach. Social media users flooded the comments to applaud her transparency, with many calling her a source of motivation.

Her post stands out not only for its transparency but also for the practical advice it offers aspiring homeowners. The breakdown of her spending, from foundation to roofing and interior work, shows that building a house is possible with careful planning, patience, and a realistic approach to budgeting. In a time when many people feel excluded from the housing market, her story is a powerful reminder that determination and smart financial choices can lead to success.

The R300,000 construction cost of her new home was openly revealed by a South African TikTok creator, leading to her going viral and inspiring countless aspiring homeowners. Image: @nontok_bee

Mzansi reacted to the video

Molly, the Health In said:

"And finishes are the most expensive costs. 🥹🥹"

Mr Moalusi wrote:

"R300 000 for 4 rooms never. 😂"

Babyphacks asked:

"Did you put waterproof on the deco?"

stoic sis added:

"Not bad yazi. 😩"

Nokukholwa wrote:

"What I like here is you won't have the costs of rates and taxes, water."

Duncan asked:

"Please plug us with the person who designed the floor plan. 🙏🙌🥺"

His Divine shared:

"My sister, you are a one million dollar STAR!!! This project is very heavy, but you have made it. Well done."

Ingobolwane asked:

"Sisi mina ngisacela ungidayisela le plan yakho inhle. 🙏🙏"

Siyanda wrote:

"Congratulations on your beautiful lifetime investment. 🙏"

GMSB shared:

"Hi, big ups for your project. A small suggestion not for you alone, on your next project, try to get even a Quantity Surveying graduate or a student."

Nkanyiso Dube commented:

"Eish, jah my sister, kuyabiza ukwakha. Uyindoda sisi, ngiyakuvuma. Mina bengakha istolo, sikhona on my posts. It cost me around 230k sekukonke."

Check out the TikTok video below

