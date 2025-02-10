A gent who put in a lot of hard work celebrated his fresh home and many South Africans gathered to congratulate him

The ambitious homeowner documented the journey it took to build his home and how he saved up to begin construction

Scores of netizens across the country gathered to congratulate the guy, with many more finding his story inspirational

A man's vision for a better home for himself inspired many after seeing his freshly constructed home. Images: @raythaplugg/ TikTok

A determined gent impressed Mzansi with a clip detailing the construction of his newly built home. People applauded his ambition and found it inspirational, with others discussing their renovation plans.

A man of ambition

raythaplugg posted the journey on TikTok, where viewers could see what work and effort was put in to build the cosy abode. In other videos on his profile, the man documented how it was to live in a shack and what inspired him to build his own home.

Watch the inspirational video below:

Moving on up

In a separate clip, raythaplugg showed the shack he was initially living in. As soon as he stepped in, the gent panned his camera to show the bad state his shack was in, how it didn't have a floor and the different rocks scattered throughout it. The clip then changes to the construction of his new house.

The man showed the process of how his home was built, entertaining netizens. raythaplugg/ TikTok

Several commenters congratulated him on his inspirational achievement, while others shared their desire to fix up their own homes. Read the comments below:

@Mjit'oGrand said:

"Congratulations stranger! I'm also starting my journey this year🙏"

@LungileRadebe943 noted:

"When God Shows up, he shows off 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Congratulations 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃🎊"

@kokwani Dlaweleni commented:

"A responsible man indeed! The nation still needs good men like you brothers. Big up."

@thapelo mentioned:

"I wanna renovate at home so bad 😭 This has motivated me as I wanna start the journey 😁"

@ShainyMoyooh stated:

"Hau, mfethu. I've been waiting for this update, yoh 😃😃... Plz don't stop posting this journey, I'm inspired ❤️"

@TheDeplomatist said:

"Congratulations brother and March on."

@Jessica commented:

"It's looking nice, I can't wait to start."

