A mom just celebrated her new home on TikTok, showcasing her cosy shack with a spacious vibe

The corrugated iron structure looks very homey and comfy, perfect for her and her adorable child

South African netizens in the comments section congratulated her on the massive achievement

A woman gave netizens a peek at her humble abode. Image: @lesegomatlhare612

Source: TikTok

We love it when moms do it for themselves and their families, and this one is serving major inspo.

Woman shares virtual tour of new home

The proud woman dropped a video reflecting on her achievement. She managed to get a beautiful shack that she now calls her own.

The space may be humble, but it’s filled with heart and style. She gave netizens a sneak peek of the spacious interior on her TikTok page @lesegomatlhare612.

A group of corrugated metal shacks in a township. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

TikTokker shows gratitude

The mom showed gratitude by thanking God in the post. Meanwhile, her kid’s beaming smile stole the show while walking through the corrugated iron place.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi people weigh in

The video has since set off a wave of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from viewers on the social media platform.

Have a look at a few comments below:

@NomT said:

"To have a home is a blessing and being beautiful it's a favour. 🥰🥰🥰"

@mohlalaselwyn posted:

"Well done Lesego it's so beautiful. 👌👌"

@jeangroenewald381 commented:

"I love what I see, beautiful. 😍"

@mme.wa.bashimane asked:

"Hi please share who built your home looking for something like that."

@theresia.classen mentioned:

"What a beautiful place to stay in. Wish you all the best and many blessings to come!"

@ndunanduna696 wrote:

"Wow what a beauty."

@Punka0307 commented:

"Akhonto imnandi njengoba nekhaya! 🙏🙏🙏. Beautiful my lady. 🥰🥰🥰"

@makgotsotsegole added:

"It's beautiful lala. It's great to build a home."

3 More people flaunt their beautiful shacks

Briefly News reported that South Africans were blown away by a video of a R20k four-room shack with elegant interiors.

reported that South Africans were blown away by a video of a R20k four-room shack with elegant interiors. A woman who lives in a shack shared a vlog to give netizens an idea of what her daily routine is like.

Another lady decided to show her gorgeous shack online and the video gained massive traction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News