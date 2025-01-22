A woman took to social media to flex her beautiful humble abode and the video was an absolute hit

The one-room shack that looks modest from the outside is kitted out with luxe appliances and beautiful decor

South Africans praised the woman’s creativity in making the small space feel homey and applauded her chic style

A woman gave a peek at a beautiful shack. Image: @sisanda_tshefu

You don’t need a mansion to live in style, okay? One SA woman is living proof that a shack can still serve serious decor vibes.

Woman shows off her shack

She shared a video on her TikTok page @sisanda_tshefu that’s got Mzansi glued to their screens.

The clip takes us on a virtual tour of her home. A corrugated iron space with an exterior that does not reflect the interior. Sis did not play when it came to furnishing.

A group of corrugated metal shacks situated in a rural area. Image: Stock photo

Arranging furniture in a small space

The clip gives a glimpse of the outside, but as soon as the camera pans inside? An Apple fridge in the corner, paired with a plush couch.

Her bed looked inviting with cosy linens. The organisation of other appliances and furniture pieces in the small space was amazing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Impressed netizens rushed to the comments section to rave. They loved how the shack looked both functional and chic.

Have a look at some reactions below:

@Deline.e.e_ stated:

"Apple fridge wow. 😭"

@SeriousFace posted:

"Into emnandi ngo1 room you see your hard work yonke. ❤️❤️❤️"

@siyathelay said:

"Never judge a book by its cover."

@Raven wrote:

"Your house is very beautiful it's not a shack it's a house."

@moalimu00 commented:

"All these materials you can buy a new and good house."

@y2k_s3haaa._ typed:

"True meaning of confuse the enemy."

@shadow8401 suggested:

"Chomi get those uncles who plaster to plaster the outside for you. haaibo, yayinhle indawo yakho. ❤️"

@Nicia added:

"So beautiful! How do you keep it safe when your not home for someone not to break in? If you don't mind me asking.

