A woman's casual Google Maps search turned into an unexpected emotional journey when she discovered a special street view image that brought tears to her eyes

Similar discoveries have touched hearts worldwide, with many people finding precious memories of loved ones captured forever on Google's street view feature

South African social media users rushed to learn how to search their addresses, hoping to find similar treasured moments of their family members

A woman posted a video of what she saw when testing out a Google Maps street view in 2010. What she saw left her in tears. Images: @mabusi_n

Source: TikTok

Content creator @mabusi_n stumbled upon a heartwarming surprise while checking an old address on Google Maps. The street view captured a precious moment from 2010 - her grandmother sitting outside her home surrounded by children.

"Continue resting grandma," she captioned the touching find.

Watch the video below.

Finding comfort in digital memories

These kinds of discoveries have become increasingly common as Google Maps preserves moments in time.

In a similar viral story, a woman found her grandfather sitting at his farm years after his passing, while others have spotted their loved ones gardening, walking, or simply enjoying sunny days outside their homes.

Mzansi shares emotional reactions

@Ntebo_kay related deeply:

"Yhoo I have been trying to do this😭😭😭I miss my grandma... I just wanna see just 1 more time."

@Asanda Tabo🌼 asked hopefully:

"How do you do it? I just wanna check my mom🥹"

@Miranda Mirah Pongco admitted:

"Wanna try this but I am scared😭"

@phumie7 recognized the location:

"Looks like Somerset East 🥺 🥰 Oh the memories..."

@Sivenkosi Rashe confirmed:

"Somerset East...Kulo mama ❤️and where I endured High School (kula School of Excellence💀)"

@bonganemosete shared:

"I normally do that when I miss home🥺❤️"

