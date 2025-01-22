Global site navigation

"My Nephew Is Such a Meme": Grade 1 Learner's School Faces Have SA Rolling
Family and Relationships

"My Nephew Is Such a Meme": Grade 1 Learner's School Faces Have SA Rolling

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A young boy's hilarious range of facial expressions during his first days of Grade 1 has captured the hearts of social media users, showing everything from boredom to pure done-ness
  • As Gauteng prepares to welcome over 200,000 Grade 1 and 8 learners in 2025, the video shows the real emotions kids experience during this major life transition
  • Mzansi couldn't help but relate to the little one's dramatic reactions, with many sharing their own memorable first-grade experiences

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Woman's post on nephew's reactions at school goes viral.
A woman posted a video showing her nephew's facial expressions when he attended his first day of Grade 1. His reactions had everyone in stitches. Images: @katlego.mrk
Source: TikTok

Content creator @katlego.mrk shared a video of her nephew's school-day emotions. The clip shows the young learner cycling through various moods - from pulling his collar up to hide his face to looking completely done with the day, and even showing a worried expression that screams:

"12 years of this?"

Watch the video below.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

First-grade feelings

Research shows that starting primary school is one of childhood's biggest milestones. As Gauteng prepares to place 200,000 Grade 1 and 8 learners for 2025, experts note that children go through various emotions during their first year - from excitement to anxiety, which this young boy has masterfully demonstrated.

Read also

“I did not see this one coming”: Woman finds precious memory on Street View

A woman's post on her nephew's reactions at school goes viral.
A woman posted a video showing her nephew's facial expressions when he attended his first day of Grade 1. His reactions had everyone in stitches. Images: @katlego.mrk
Source: TikTok

SA shares school memories

Mzansi couldn't but react and share their stories from that age.

@Londeka Phakathwayo related:

"Oh 12 years is such a long time 😭😭😭"

@mmase🎀 recalled:

"Ke re nna, they stole my stationary box, I'm still angry till today😭🤞🏽"

@Zintle🦋 laughed:

"He's counting the years😭😭😭"

@leloleburu_ observed:

"He's so done 😭😭😭"

@Michelle predicted:

"😂🔥The stress level on his first day in matric."

@anikasmakakas noted:

"He knows what's waiting for him😭😭"

@Mey quoted:

"He's like 'dem it dem it dem it!'"

Other schooling stories making waves

  • A mom had social media users drooling after showing off her Grade 1 son's fancy lunchbox. The creative way she transformed simple ingredients left parents questioning their sandwich-making skills.
  • Matric students at one high school chose kindness over tradition when welcoming Grade 8s. The special way they greeted the new students had Mzansi reaching for tissues.
  • Briefly News also reported on a determined woman's decision to return to school that left Mzansi inspired. The incredible results she achieved after making the bold move had everyone cheering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Hot: