A young boy's hilarious range of facial expressions during his first days of Grade 1 has captured the hearts of social media users, showing everything from boredom to pure done-ness

As Gauteng prepares to welcome over 200,000 Grade 1 and 8 learners in 2025, the video shows the real emotions kids experience during this major life transition

Mzansi couldn't help but relate to the little one's dramatic reactions, with many sharing their own memorable first-grade experiences

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman posted a video showing her nephew's facial expressions when he attended his first day of Grade 1. His reactions had everyone in stitches. Images: @katlego.mrk

Source: TikTok

Content creator @katlego.mrk shared a video of her nephew's school-day emotions. The clip shows the young learner cycling through various moods - from pulling his collar up to hide his face to looking completely done with the day, and even showing a worried expression that screams:

"12 years of this?"

Watch the video below.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

First-grade feelings

Research shows that starting primary school is one of childhood's biggest milestones. As Gauteng prepares to place 200,000 Grade 1 and 8 learners for 2025, experts note that children go through various emotions during their first year - from excitement to anxiety, which this young boy has masterfully demonstrated.

A woman posted a video showing her nephew's facial expressions when he attended his first day of Grade 1. His reactions had everyone in stitches. Images: @katlego.mrk

Source: TikTok

SA shares school memories

Mzansi couldn't but react and share their stories from that age.

@Londeka Phakathwayo related:

"Oh 12 years is such a long time 😭😭😭"

@mmase🎀 recalled:

"Ke re nna, they stole my stationary box, I'm still angry till today😭🤞🏽"

@Zintle🦋 laughed:

"He's counting the years😭😭😭"

@leloleburu_ observed:

"He's so done 😭😭😭"

@Michelle predicted:

"😂🔥The stress level on his first day in matric."

@anikasmakakas noted:

"He knows what's waiting for him😭😭"

@Mey quoted:

"He's like 'dem it dem it dem it!'"

Other schooling stories making waves

A mom had social media users drooling after showing off her Grade 1 son's fancy lunchbox. The creative way she transformed simple ingredients left parents questioning their sandwich-making skills.

Matric students at one high school chose kindness over tradition when welcoming Grade 8s. The special way they greeted the new students had Mzansi reaching for tissues.

Briefly News also reported on a determined woman's decision to return to school that left Mzansi inspired. The incredible results she achieved after making the bold move had everyone cheering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News