"My Nephew Is Such a Meme": Grade 1 Learner's School Faces Have SA Rolling
- A young boy's hilarious range of facial expressions during his first days of Grade 1 has captured the hearts of social media users, showing everything from boredom to pure done-ness
- As Gauteng prepares to welcome over 200,000 Grade 1 and 8 learners in 2025, the video shows the real emotions kids experience during this major life transition
- Mzansi couldn't help but relate to the little one's dramatic reactions, with many sharing their own memorable first-grade experiences
Content creator @katlego.mrk shared a video of her nephew's school-day emotions. The clip shows the young learner cycling through various moods - from pulling his collar up to hide his face to looking completely done with the day, and even showing a worried expression that screams:
"12 years of this?"
Watch the video below.
First-grade feelings
Research shows that starting primary school is one of childhood's biggest milestones. As Gauteng prepares to place 200,000 Grade 1 and 8 learners for 2025, experts note that children go through various emotions during their first year - from excitement to anxiety, which this young boy has masterfully demonstrated.
SA shares school memories
Mzansi couldn't but react and share their stories from that age.
@Londeka Phakathwayo related:
"Oh 12 years is such a long time 😭😭😭"
@mmase🎀 recalled:
"Ke re nna, they stole my stationary box, I'm still angry till today😭🤞🏽"
@Zintle🦋 laughed:
"He's counting the years😭😭😭"
@leloleburu_ observed:
"He's so done 😭😭😭"
@Michelle predicted:
"😂🔥The stress level on his first day in matric."
@anikasmakakas noted:
"He knows what's waiting for him😭😭"
@Mey quoted:
"He's like 'dem it dem it dem it!'"
Other schooling stories making waves
- A mom had social media users drooling after showing off her Grade 1 son's fancy lunchbox. The creative way she transformed simple ingredients left parents questioning their sandwich-making skills.
- Matric students at one high school chose kindness over tradition when welcoming Grade 8s. The special way they greeted the new students had Mzansi reaching for tissues.
- Briefly News also reported on a determined woman's decision to return to school that left Mzansi inspired. The incredible results she achieved after making the bold move had everyone cheering.
Source: Briefly News
