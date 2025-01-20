A South African mom and content creator shared a TikTok video showing her preparing an elaborate homemade pizza and snacks for her Grade 1 son's school lunch

The creative mom went viral for making everything from scratch, including homemade mozzarella cheese using milk and vinegar, and caramelized apples for dessert

Social media users couldn't help but remember her previous viral pap nuggets video, with many praising her evolution in school lunch preparation

One mom shared a video of her amazing cooking skills as she prepared lunch for her son in grade 1. Her video went viral with many commenting on her previous lunch. Images: @zanokuhle_dlamini

A police officer and content creator has taken school lunch preparation to the next level by making her son a gourmet meal from scratch.

Content creator @zanokuhle_dlamini, known for her family-focused content featuring her two kids and best friend, shared a video showcasing her detailed lunch preparation process. The TikTok video shows her culinary skills as she creates a homemade pizza from scratch, with the caption:

"What my grade 1 son ate at school."

Watch the video below.

Step-by-step gourmet preparation

The dedicated mom started by making homemade mozzarella cheese using milk and vinegar. She then prepared a pizza base with sauce, cream, polony cubes, onions, cucumber, and grated cheese.

The meal prep didn't stop there – she also included caramelized apples, peach cubes, cheese curls, blueberries, and a yoghurt for snacks.

Mzansi can't forget pap nuggets

The online community flooded the comments section with references to her previous viral lunch video:

@lee reminisced with humour:

"We still recovering from the pap nuggets Mommy 😩😩😩"

@IntombiYasebukhosin noticed:

"Not the search bar saying pap nuggets for lunchbox."

@Sunshine celebrated her growth:

"Umuntu akalahlwa. From pap nuggets to homemade pizza😭😂🫶🏾"

@BuddyB compared:

"This one looks better than pap nuggets and with 🥭"

@MmatlouGloriaMorakaladi praised:

"I so love your lunch box contents. Good job Mommy. I wish I had a small child so that I can prepare pap nuggets... 👌👌🥰🥰🥰Your super cute son is blessed."

