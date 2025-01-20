“From Pap Nuggets to Pizza”: Mom Shows Off Grade 1 Son’s Gourmet School Lunch
- A South African mom and content creator shared a TikTok video showing her preparing an elaborate homemade pizza and snacks for her Grade 1 son's school lunch
- The creative mom went viral for making everything from scratch, including homemade mozzarella cheese using milk and vinegar, and caramelized apples for dessert
- Social media users couldn't help but remember her previous viral pap nuggets video, with many praising her evolution in school lunch preparation
A police officer and content creator has taken school lunch preparation to the next level by making her son a gourmet meal from scratch.
Content creator @zanokuhle_dlamini, known for her family-focused content featuring her two kids and best friend, shared a video showcasing her detailed lunch preparation process. The TikTok video shows her culinary skills as she creates a homemade pizza from scratch, with the caption:
"What my grade 1 son ate at school."
Watch the video below.
Step-by-step gourmet preparation
The dedicated mom started by making homemade mozzarella cheese using milk and vinegar. She then prepared a pizza base with sauce, cream, polony cubes, onions, cucumber, and grated cheese.
The meal prep didn't stop there – she also included caramelized apples, peach cubes, cheese curls, blueberries, and a yoghurt for snacks.
Mzansi can't forget pap nuggets
The online community flooded the comments section with references to her previous viral lunch video:
@lee reminisced with humour:
"We still recovering from the pap nuggets Mommy 😩😩😩"
@IntombiYasebukhosin noticed:
"Not the search bar saying pap nuggets for lunchbox."
@Sunshine celebrated her growth:
"Umuntu akalahlwa. From pap nuggets to homemade pizza😭😂🫶🏾"
@BuddyB compared:
"This one looks better than pap nuggets and with 🥭"
@MmatlouGloriaMorakaladi praised:
"I so love your lunch box contents. Good job Mommy. I wish I had a small child so that I can prepare pap nuggets... 👌👌🥰🥰🥰Your super cute son is blessed."
3 other back-to-school stories
- Briefly News recently reported on a student who sparked laughter after sharing her struggles with covering schoolbooks, showing how her attempt left the book unable to close properly.
- A teenage mom inspired many when she revealed she attends the same school as her daughter, proving it's never too late for education.
- Parents and teachers shared their amusing first-day experiences, including a child who pretended to faint during the morning drama.
Source: Briefly News
