Global site navigation

“From Pap Nuggets to Pizza”: Mom Shows Off Grade 1 Son’s Gourmet School Lunch
Family and Relationships

“From Pap Nuggets to Pizza”: Mom Shows Off Grade 1 Son’s Gourmet School Lunch

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A South African mom and content creator shared a TikTok video showing her preparing an elaborate homemade pizza and snacks for her Grade 1 son's school lunch
  • The creative mom went viral for making everything from scratch, including homemade mozzarella cheese using milk and vinegar, and caramelized apples for dessert
  • Social media users couldn't help but remember her previous viral pap nuggets video, with many praising her evolution in school lunch preparation

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

Mom's school lunch prep goes viral.
One mom shared a video of her amazing cooking skills as she prepared lunch for her son in grade 1. Her video went viral with many commenting on her previous lunch. Images: @zanokuhle_dlamini
Source: TikTok

A police officer and content creator has taken school lunch preparation to the next level by making her son a gourmet meal from scratch.

Content creator @zanokuhle_dlamini, known for her family-focused content featuring her two kids and best friend, shared a video showcasing her detailed lunch preparation process. The TikTok video shows her culinary skills as she creates a homemade pizza from scratch, with the caption:

"What my grade 1 son ate at school."

Read also

"Creativity at its best": Woman uses Checkers60 bags to cover school books, SA amazed by clever hack

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Step-by-step gourmet preparation

The dedicated mom started by making homemade mozzarella cheese using milk and vinegar. She then prepared a pizza base with sauce, cream, polony cubes, onions, cucumber, and grated cheese.

The meal prep didn't stop there – she also included caramelized apples, peach cubes, cheese curls, blueberries, and a yoghurt for snacks.

Mom's school lunch prep goes viral.
One mom shared a video of her amazing cooking skills as she prepared lunch for her son in grade 1. Her video went viral with many commenting on her previous lunch. Images: @zanokuhle_dlamini
Source: TikTok

Mzansi can't forget pap nuggets

The online community flooded the comments section with references to her previous viral lunch video:

@lee reminisced with humour:

"We still recovering from the pap nuggets Mommy 😩😩😩"

@IntombiYasebukhosin noticed:

"Not the search bar saying pap nuggets for lunchbox."

@Sunshine celebrated her growth:

"Umuntu akalahlwa. From pap nuggets to homemade pizza😭😂🫶🏾"

@BuddyB compared:

"This one looks better than pap nuggets and with 🥭"

@MmatlouGloriaMorakaladi praised:

"I so love your lunch box contents. Good job Mommy. I wish I had a small child so that I can prepare pap nuggets... 👌👌🥰🥰🥰Your super cute son is blessed."

Read also

“One who’s pretending to faint though”: First day drama has teachers, parents dealing with chaos

3 other back-to-school stories

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Hot: