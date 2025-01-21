A content creator left social media users inspired after sharing the emotional moment she received her brand new Volkswagen Polo R-Line at Hatfield VW Rivonia

The heartwarming video captures her joyful reaction as smoke and balloons added flair to the reveal of her new ride, which she credited to divine timing

South Africans flooded the comments section celebrating her milestone, with many praising her success from starting out to owning a brand-new Polo

A woman posted a video of herself getting a brand-new Polo from the VW dealership at Rivonia. Her clip went viral. Images: @tiisetsom1

Content creator @tiisetsom1 shared an exciting video of her car collection day. The footage begins with a teasing glimpse of the VW logo before revealing her new Polo R-Line DSG in a dramatic presentation complete with balloons and smoke effects at the Hatfield VW Rivonia dealership.

Watch the video below.

Why the Polo R-Line stands out

The 2024 VW Polo R-Line combines style with performance, featuring a 1.0-litre turbo engine that delivers 85kW of power while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency at 5.4L/100km.

With a comprehensive 3-year/45,000km service plan and modern safety features including six airbags and lane departure warning, it's no wonder the car is quickly becoming a popular choice for young professionals in South Africa.

Mzansi celebrates new ride

The milestone sparked joyful reactions from viewers:

@Sedi reflected:

"From watching you begin at your job to this? 🤭Congratulations 💃🏾🥂"

@sheek.nandz🌼 cheered:

"Wow🥺🥺 Congratulations my babe! So deserving💕🥂"

@Renlk praised:

"Next time I get another VW I am coming to that dealership they make efforts in preparation for your new car. Safe mileage ahead😍🥰😘"

@Nondumiso-MaNdaba-Zondi36 pondered:

"Congratulations on your new baby Tisetso. Now I'm confused if I should upgrade to this one or Tiguan 😭😭😭"

@Sia_lynx celebrated:

"Another day of celebrating with strangers🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations!"

@Nomfanelo ❤ blessed:

"Congratulations sis 🥰. The car suits you. May God protect you and bless you abundantly."

