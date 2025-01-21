A video of a woman’s nervous first moments with her new car in Cape Town was shared on social media

Captured at the dealership, her adorable confession about driving anxiety resonated with many

The wholesome video sparked discussions and shared experiences about overcoming the fear of driving

A woman was afraid to start her new car. Image: @wongesiss_hyundai

A woman was caught on camera at the Hyundai Paarden Eiland dealership in Cape Town, juggling excitement and nerves when she got her new whip.

New car owner stressed about driving

She was stuck between “Yes, new car!” and “Oh no, can I drive this!” Talk about mixed emotions.

She kept it 100 with the car salesman, saying she has no experience behind the wheel. The genuine moment was shared on the TikTok page @wongesiss_hyundai.

A woman was frustrated by the traffic jam. Image: Stock photo

Conquering driving anxiety

Overcoming the fear of driving starts with relaxation techniques like deep breathing and positive self-talk. Taking driving lessons, and regular practising can build confidence. Stay present by focusing on the road ahead, not overthinking the journey.

Watch the video below:

Viewers who can relate didn’t just press the like button, they opened up about their driving experiences.

See some comments below:

@Maroma_SA joked:

"Her boyfriend is lucky shame, isinemonto ngo January. 😅"

@NokuthulaEnhle asked:

"How did she get her license? I'm worried 😅❤️❤️ but congratulations."

@Biggie stated:

"Me when I buy my Helicopter before the end of 2025. 🤭🤭🤭 Congratulations sisi wam."

@Siyamu95 shared:

"When I bought mine, I didn’t even want to be near the steering. 😂😂😂 I started driving it after 2 weeks."

@Ms_Mo posted:

"This was me last week! 😭😅😂 I’m happy to say we are getting there."

@Bell'ckayz typed:

"Who is watching this while in a taxi going to renew a licence that has never been used? 😭😂"

@Princy-Doll commented:

"Mine was driven out of the dealership by my hubby. 😅 It was as good as if I was driving it in my head."

@PuseletsoMashigo added:

"I can relate!🥰🥰 Scary but the best feeling ever."

