A woman who is a new driver documented her experience of parking her new car for the first time at work

The nervous woman let her nerves get the better of her as she hilariously parked the wrong way

The hun decided to make a series of clips, showing her journey to perfecting her driving skill

A lady shared the struggle of parking as a new driver. Images: @nkatekotshegotserema

A woman who is a first-time driver took to her TikTok account and shared her experience of having to park her car for the first time at work.

In the video uploaded by @nkatekotshegotserema, she is in her car in the morning. The lady is a new driver, she arrived at work with her stunning Hyundai i10.

First-time driver struggles to park new ride

This was her first time bringing the car to work and the first time she had to park it in a normal parking lot. The lady was hilariously nervous. Guess what? Her nerves got the better out of her as she parked wrongly. The car was on top of the white lane, lol.

In her caption, she admitted her nerves, saying that she was going to make a series of clips, documenting her way to perfecting her driving. She also shared another video where she went to work with her new ride for the second time.

"Do not be a pig and mention my park/pack mispronounciation. I was overstimulated ofc. 😒🙄 I should make this a series ne? Like road to perfecting my driving skills? 🤣😭😭 (what parking is that)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

What does the Hyundai i10 has to offer?

According to the Hyundai website, the Hyundai i10 boasts about unique sporty design, an infotainment system to keep the tunes going and Bluetooth with voice recognition. It comes standard with safety features to give you peace of mind. Fitted with both driver and passenger airbags, ISOFIX, a rear view monitor and central door lock.

Hun celebrates driver learner's achievement

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who celebrated getting a driver's learners.

@a_diamond18 took to her TikTok account to celebrate the news. In a video, she dances to house music while flashing her learner's license. Hopefully, the woman will survive the learner-driver shenanigans. South African traffic can be heavy during peak hours. The drivers aren't always nice and often show no mercy even if you're a new driver - thick skin is a must.

