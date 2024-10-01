A Mzansi lady could not deal with traffic as she drove on the freeway and decided to cool off on the side of the road

Yanga Mnisi was a new driver and still needed to study the road before she could go neck and neck with taxi drivers

Social media users assured the lady that what she did was normal and that one day, the road wouldn't be so scary

New drivers tend to find the freeway to be one of the scariest places. Traffic is always hectic, with reckless drivers taking up a lot of space.

A new Mzansi driver expressed her great fear of traffic by cooling off on the side of the road. Image: @mnisiyanga

Source: TikTok

A young South African lady thought of parking her vehicle on the side of the road to cool off and wait for the other cars to make way for an empty road for her to drive in comfortably.

New driver overwhelmed by traffic

Driving is a serious skill one must master as the road is open to all for equal use. One mistake could lead to significant damage.

Driving for the first time could be a nerve-wracking experience, as a lot is on your mind, and the fear of crashing your car is always reeling in your head. A young lady, Yanga Mnisi, shared her first driving experience on the freeway.

Mnisi felt anxious and overwhelmed by the heavy traffic on the road. She decided to get some air on the side of the road and wait for the cars to clear a path for her to drive safely.

She shared her experience on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: You're a new driver, and you can't handle traffic, and the best decision is to wait outside the road."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady afraid of traffic stopping car on road

Social media users assured the lady that what she did was normal:

@Maite Robert Waga Ra shared a tip:

"If you can, wait on the left side of the road, not the right. Cars on the right lane are usually fast, and at times, it will be difficult to join the road again."

@Naledi shared:

"I remember I used to drive the whole way on gear one cause I was so scared to change! The whole car would be shaking, now I can go head to head with taxi drivers. Give it time."

@Keiah warned the new driver:

"Don't do that. It will become a habit. You must get used to it."

@Ndlovukazi Hlongwane commented:

"I was there once; it gets better with time. Now, my biggest fear is getting lost going to unfamiliar locations, even with the GPS, the possibility of missing an off-ramp, or turning too early or too late."

@Louisa advised the lady to push herself:

"Just test yourself and join. I know the knee will be shaking, but join them and learn to control that first gear. We have all been there."

@kininaafrica shared her experience:

"I'm proud of you; I was sweating the other day I went to town. By the time I was parking, I was exhausted emotionally. So I asked the Policeman to please park for me. Safety first."

@Hlogie_p comforted the lady:

"We've all been there. Stopping there is even riskier than continuing. My dad always said, 'fail fast and learn, but never fail to try' good luck!"

Source: Briefly News