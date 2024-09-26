South African singer Kaylow has announced that he is hospitalised following a recent car accident

The announcement was made on his Instagram page and was later shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Fans on social media have sent prayers to the musician and are praying for his speedy recovery

South Africans were heartbroken to hear the news that Kaylow was hospitalised after he was involved in a car accident.

Kaylow survived a car accident.

Source: Instagram

Kaylow's team announces hospitalisation

Singer Kaylow, known for the hit song 24 Hours, has been hospitalised following a recent car accident. His management team officially announced the news on his Instagram page.

"Kaylow, our beloved brother, is on the mend after a recent car accident. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his fans during this time. He is surrounded by loved ones and is making progress. We'll share updates on his recovery as he continues to heal. Thank you for your continued support. Stay tuned for information."

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula later shared the news on X (Twitter.)

Fans saddened by news of Kaylow's hospitalisation

Reacting to the news, fans have sent prayers to the musician and his family, wishing for his full recovery.

mrsrefiloe said:

"No way, I was really worried because I hadn’t seen him or his car, Theresa, for a few days. Speedy recovery to Kelello."

skcoza mentioned:

"A speedy recovery mgani wami, you are in my prayers."

robbs.mbinkosi added:

"uThixo mkhulu."

officialmarleywaters said:

"Bro! We are here for you. Hope you good fam."

rori_methola stated:

"Wishing you a Speedy recovery bhuti."

archie_just stated:

"Speedy recovery man."

intombi_yaselenge shared:

"Wishing him a speedy recovery. I need him to be okay hle."

sbokabhungane mentioned:

"We declare healing over your life. Speedy recovery to him."

zamantshinga_mtshali added:

"May he get well soon, may the blood of Jesus run into his body and heal him."

richardene88 stated:

"Speedy recovery @kaylowofficial sending lots of love and prayers your way."

Puleng Phoofolo releases new song

In a previous report from Briefly News, car accident survivor Puleng Phoofolo has released her new song Mama. She was the sole survivor in the accident that killed Malome Vector and two other artists.

Puleng is still recovering from the surgery, and she has expressed deep emotional pain from losing her friends in the accident.

