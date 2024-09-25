Family of Late Veteran Actor Timmy Kwebulana Releases Funeral and Memorial Service Detail
- Timmy Kwebulana's loved ones have officially released the details of the actor's funeral
- He tragically died on 19 September after a short illness and will be honoured with a memorial and funeral service
- Tributes to the actor continue to pour out from fans who are still coming to terms with his sudden death
Timmy Kwebulana's family has released the details of the late actor's memorial and funeral services.
Family shares Timmy Kwebulana's memorial details
Nearly a week since his sudden passing, Timmy Kwebulana's loved ones have officially shared details of his memorial service.
The veteran actor tragically passed away on 19 September 2024 after a short illness, adding to a concerning list of local stars who've lost their lives in recent months.
According to DailySUN, the late Abakwazidenge actor's life will be celebrated on Thursday, 26 September 2024, at a memorial service at the Langa Civic Hall in Cape Town.
The celebrated actor will later be laid to rest on Saturday, 28 September 2024, and his funeral service will be held at the same venue as his memorial.
Mzansi pays tribute to Timmy Kwebulana
Netizens are in shock by the actor's passing and sent heartfelt condolences to his family:
HendriccahM said:
"May his soul rest in eternal peace; my sincere condolences to His loved ones."
emily_teffoME was stunned:
"The entertainment industry has been stripped down to the core by death."
PelisaS wrote:
"Oh! What a legend. From 'Ingqumbo Yeminyanya' to 'Zuziwe.' May his soul rest in peace."
Legalhyenarunn posted:
"It is unfortunate that the South African government and media hate their artists; they don't celebrate them when they're still alive."
gcume_akhile reflected:
"I remember him on 'Unyana womntu' when he was a lawyer defending a guy called Duma who was accused of killing his girlfriend. That's when my passion for law started; may his soul rest in peace."
