Sello Motloung and Darlington Michaels are the latest stars of South African television to pass away

Many in the country mourned the iconic actors, and their deaths left a massive hole in the entertainment industry

Artist Rasta also made an appearance at one of the actor's funerals to deliver his signature portrait for celebrities who passed away

Darlington Michaels, a renowned actor, passed away on 13 September 2024. Not long after, Sello Motloung also died on 15 September.

Sello Motloung and Darlington “Papa G” Michaels' funerals took place in Gauteng on the same day. Image: @gail_mail / X / sellodillo

Source: UGC

Fans in South Africa mourned both actors who made massive impacts with their talent. The TV stars' families gathered and shared touching tributes.

Sello Motloung gets heartwarming send-off

Actor Sello's family gathered in Johannesburg for his burial day at Westpark Cemetery. @MDNnewss reposted a video of the TV star's brother delivering a touching eulogy at the funeral. Watch the video below:

Darlington Michaels honoured by colleagues

Darlington was also buried on the same day in Soweto at Braamfischervilee. Fellow actors gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran actor. Watch a clip of the touching event below|:

Rasta paints Darlington Michaels

The infamous rasta also showed off his portrait for Papa G. As usual, netizens were divided about his artwork as some thought the portrait resembled other actors. Read people's reactions below:

@Cynthia14707794 commented:

"It looks like Sello Maake."

@chief_musa97008 said:

"Thank you, rasta. Son of the soil."

@The_A_Wagon added:

"Rasta at it again."

@nsbusiso800 applauded:

"Gayton, please fund this guy for an art course."

@Mafenswa wasn't happy:

"Aowa Rasta🙆 please Tseelang motho oo di brush le paint."

New details emerge in Darlington Michaels' tragic death

Briefly News previously reported that veteran actor Darlington Michaels left an irreplaceable void in the South African entertainment industry when he passed away last week Friday. However, new details from a close family source have revealed that Michaels' health had allegedly been ailing for some time.

According to a family member from East London, who wished to stay anonymous, the fatal stroke was allegedly the second stroke that Michaels suffered.

An eyewitness told ZiMoja that Darlington Michaels had been sick for a long time before the ambulance rushed him to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

