Fashion designer Phupho Gumede stole the show at the opening night party at the Cruz SA Fashion Week

The celebrity stylist was dressed in a unique outfit, which turned a lot of heads at the event

Cruz Vodka Brand Manager Maisha Mamabolo shared with Briefly News that it was amazing to see all the celebs dressed so uniquely in vibrant colours

Phupho Gumede's SAFW outfit got mixed reactions. Image: Oupa Bopape

The South African-known celebrity stylist once again turned heads with his unique outfit at a star-studded event.

Phupho Gumede's Cruz SAFW opening party outfit steals the show

Social media has been buzzing as the highly-anticipated event where celebrities dressed their best to steal the spotlight came, and they understood the assignment.

Recently, Ayanda Ncwane's younger brother Phupho Gumede did it again at the Cruz SA Fashion Week opening party, which took place in the heart of Sandton on Wednesday, 2 September 2024.

The celebrity stylist's unique outfit again turned heads at the event and on social media. The controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Phupho Gumede at opening night of SA Fashion Week."

Cruz Brand Manager Maisha Mamabolo told Briefly News that it was amazing to see all the celebs dressed uniquely in vibrant colours.

She said:

"It was inspiring to witness such a vibrant convergence of creativity and culture. As we continue our longstanding commitment to the South African fashion industry, we were thrilled to celebrate the intersection of fashion, music, and culture while providing a platform for emerging designers. We look forward to the next few days and hope to see you all at SA Fashion Week."

Netizens have mixed reactions to Phupho's outfit

Shortly after the picture of the star's unique outfit went viral, many netizens shared their mixed reactions. See some of the comments below:

@IamEmmanie_H asked:

"Was the theme teletubbies?"

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Nah, he could have done better..."

@lorrenzom commented:

"He reminds me of Teletubbies."

@Palesa_Dichaba reacted:

"It happens sometimes, it won't always be a hit."

@enhlebheng95852 commented:

"Ngathi uMoshe what happened here, he dresses Ayanda so well."

@Lifestylez20 responded:

"South African celebrities have no style."

@MalambaneT questioned:

"Is this still fashion or just madness?"

