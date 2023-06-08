Sithelo Shozi's bizarre brown leather outfit has Mzansi gagging as she looks very uncomfortable in it

In the viral video clip, stylist Phupho Gumede dresses Sithelo but asks her if she can breathe

Mzansi shared their thoughts and gave hilarious reactions on the video

A video clip of Sithelo Shozi in a hilarious outfit where she looks uncomfortable has gone viral. Image: @_sithelo

The Masked Singer SA investigator Sithelo Shozi was the talk of the town after a clip of her donning a brown leather outfit went viral.

In the clip, Sithelo looks very uncomfortable, even her stylist Phupho Gumede asks if she can breathe.

Sithelo Shozi gets trolled for her figure-hugging leather outfit

DJ and all-round media personality Sithelo Shozi, is known for her killer outfits and unique fashion sense.

She usually nails all of her looks. However, a recent outfit had Mzansi floored, because she looked uncomfortable.

In the video shared by @Mlu__N2, Phupho Gumede asks Sithelo if she can breathe.

Mzansi reacts to Sithelo's outfit, trolls her BBL

@karaboo_peggy said:

"The scars she got from the augmentation don’t go away??"

@zinzimsiza16 said:

"Her gorgeous BBL breathes for her."

@LeratoSmith17 shared:

"We don't breath in SA."

@Mkhathini_03 said:

"They go through a lot shame."

@dante_lway said:

"She got one slow sit down and that zip flying off."

@KayAlafia said:

"Good question."

Sithelo shares images of the complete look and she is drop-dead gorgeous

On her Instagram, Sithelo posted the entire look, and she looks gorgeous. Many flooded her comment section and praised her.

Fans take jabs at Eva Modika following Sithelo's post

ZAlebs reported that Eva Modika went on a rant and accused Sithelo Shozi of stalking her.

Eva Modika went on Instagram Live and accused the personality of stalking her with a fake account, Azo Ngcobo.

The account told Eva to fix her teeth and skin. Eva then clapped back and said:

"I told you I will find you! Your mayor talking sh*t on my live video. There you go; your fake account has been exposed."

Fans of Sithelo took aim at Eva in comments applauding her outfit.

@its_your_girllilo said:

"That other lady is mad because she knows she can’t match this."

@_mngomezulu said:

"Where have you ever seen a stalker this beautiful?"

@kgomotso_fortune said:

"There's so much going on for @_sithelo. Why would she be obsessed with foolish people who didn't complete their matric. Modika is a clown."

@auderyrankapole said:

"Imagine all this being obsessed with Eva Haibo, don’t bother the mayor."

@pfumie_maphophe said:

"Imagine our mayor being obsessed with Eva. She’s mad coz she can't match this."

Sithelo reacts to claims she had her BBL to attract men

In previous Briefly News, Sithelo Shozi reacted to claims that she had her BBL to attract men.

She was a guest on Metro FM with Tbo Touch where she said she had her BBL to look and feel confident.

