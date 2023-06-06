Nkosazana Duaghter announced that her new single Amaphutha is currently available on streaming platforms

The singer posted an Instagram video singing the new single that features several artists including Master KG

People couldn't help but notice the new blonde look that Nkosazana was rocking and flattered her in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Nkosazana Daughter posted a video singing her new song. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter gave the people what they want and released new music. She announced the exciting news with her 1.6 million followers on her Instagram page.

Nkosazana promotes new song on Instagram

She gave her fans a teaser of the song titled Amaphutha in which she features Lowsheen, Master KG, and Murumba Pitch."

The singer vibed to the single in her car, and as usual, people raved about her remarkable and distinct vocals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nkosazana Daughter rocks daring wig while jamming to her new single

Nkosazana also changed up her look from her signature locs and can be seen in the Insta video with a blond lace front wig.

Instagram users gushed over the amapiano vocalist's beauty and said that she can pull off any hairstyle.

See the Instagram post below:

South Africans give Nkosazana Daughter's single Amaphutha rave reviews

@___thula____ said:

"God, please keep on protecting this beautiful soul."

@smuuvofficial wrote:

"Always giving us something to the soul. I love."

@its_nomah_ stated:

"Yoh this song is on repeat every day. "

@tatenda3262' commented:

"Your music makes me fall in love with you. I love you"

@gootluck4 added:

"Keep it up, I'm always enjoying your songs."

@asandamungwe said:

"I thought I was the only one who can’t sleep, you look cute."

@tinotenda_takawira wrote:

"Who ever is dating you, he is a lucky man."

@rickelz77_man_of_steel posted:

"Those who say there's no perfect woman then they do not know of Nkosazana Daughter's existence.❤️"

@material_tman said:

"Umuhle period.❤️"

Pabi Cooper shares images for upcoming single ‘Dali Wami’ with Nkosazana Daughter and Mawhoo, Mzansi amped

In another article, Briefly News reported that Pabi Cooper is counting down the days until her highly-anticipated single, Dali Wami, a collab with fellow Amapiano divas, gets released.

The Amapiano vocalist, whose most noticeable hit single is Wag 'n Bietjie, had fans excited when she shared her upcoming collaboration with Nkosazana Daughter and the new kid in the block, Mawhoo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News