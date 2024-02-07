The 22-year-old Tyla Laura Seethal will be dropping her much-anticipated debut studio album soon

The Water hitmaker, who recently won herself a Grammy award on Sunday, February 2024, will release the album in March

Many netizens flooded the comment section sharing that they couldn't wait for the album to be dropped

22-year-old singer Tyla will be releasing her debut studio album in March 2024. Image: Taylor Hill/Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

The 22-year-old Grammy Award winner never ceases to amaze her fans day in and day out. The star recently shared some news about her music plans and when she will be dropping some. This was after the singer trended after she bagged her first Grammy award for the Best African Music category.

Tyla set to an album in March 2024

Tyla became a household name globally after her hit song Water was everyone's favourite jam. The star also announced that she would be performing at the Coachella festival this year.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared some exciting news about the pop-amapiano singer releasing her studio album in March this year. They wrote:

"South African Grammy winning artist Tyla is set to drop her debut studio album in March."

See the post below:

Fans can't wait for the album

Shortly after the gossip page shared the news about Tyla releasing an album, many social media users got excited and shared that they couldn't hear it. See some of the comments below:

@aey_dear wrote:

"Cannot wait."

@jawawa95 said:

"Waiting for it."

@Homcy_Lin shared:

"That’s good for her."

@Thato7Mk commented:

"About Time, I hope it bangs and I hope she doesn't become a One Hit Wonder."

@Aria4991 tweeted:

"Wow can't wait."

@MusaMzilikazi mentioned:

"Of course, the album is gonna go well because she has a good team behind her."

@Iconic_Cure responded:

"Tyla Won a Grammy Without An Album?? Man, That's Dope."

@Lethabo4991 replied:

"Let's go.. can't wait."

Tyla poses with Chris Brown

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla and Chris Brown sharing a photo at her 22nd birthday party. The pair had just come off a tour, and their picture sparked mixed reactions from netizens:

More_Kerr said:

"That's where they say, 'If he is a Brown, run my girl, run'."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News