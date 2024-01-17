Young pop amapiano singer Tyla continued to make Mzansi proud

The Water hitmaker will be performing at the Coachella 2024 in California

Social media users are happy that the 21-year-old continued to fly the South African flag high

Tyla is set to perform at this year's Coachella in California. Image: Taylor Hill/Steve Eichner

Source: Getty Images

Young musician Tyla continues to make South Africa proud. The Water hitmaker will be performing at one of the world's annual music and arts festivals held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Tyla set to perform at Coachella

The pop amapiano star has been the talk of the town ever since she came into the spotlight. The singer also made headlines after graced the stage for The Voice's season finale and gave an electrifying performance as she performed her hit single Water.

The news and gossip page MDNews recently shared a post that Tyla will be performing at this year's Coachella in the US in April 2024. The page wrote:

"Tyla will be performing at COACHELLA 2024 on Friday, April 12th & 19th."

See the post below:

Netizens applaud Tyla

See some of the comments below:

@BBK29_ said:

"Gagagagagaga."

@Lethabo_WRLD complimented:

"Another year of Amapiano making it to Coachella!!"

@Lethabo4991 commented:

"She keeps on winning."

@luu_de_prince shared:

"She’s bigggg."

@YemyemJr tweeted:

"Cannot wait."

@prow_II wrote:

"That’s great news."

Tyla shows off SA dance moves

The Water hitmaker, who graced the stage of NBC's The Voice as a guest artist, seamlessly merged local dances into her routine. Tyla's moves were infused with the popular Mnike choreography, which became a hot topic on Twitter/X. South Africans are beaming with pride as Tyla dusted another international accomplishment.

Tyla announces she’s touring Europe and America

In another article, Briefly News reported that internationally acclaimed South African singer Tyla has shared great news with overseas fans and followers.

The young star, making waves worldwide, revealed that she will be touring the UK, Europe and North America. As fans wait for the release of Tyla's much-awaited body of work, TYLA, the star has shared more good news on her page.

Source: Briefly News