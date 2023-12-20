Tyla recently graced the stage for The Voice's season finale and gave an electrifying performance

The singer performed her hit single, Water , which has become one of the world's biggest songs

However, Tyla's performance sparked mixed reactions among netizens

Tyla's performance on 'The Voice' season finale sparked a heated debate among netizens. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla recently gave a heated performance on The Voice and had the whole world cheering her on and sharing her performance video. However, some netizens were quick to throw shade on the singer's performance.

Tyla performs on The Voice

South African pop sensation Tyla has made countless TV appearances and quickly became a household name. Having recently taught Jennifer Hudson the dance moves to Water, Tyla took her dance routine and hit song to an even bigger platform, The Voice.

As the singing competition ended its 24th season, Tyla brought the heat, or water, to the stage and gave an unforgettable performance:

Tyla recently shared her gig guide and raised questions among her South African fans as to why Mzansi was not included in her tour.

However, she later made it up for them with her surprise appearance on the opening day of the Hey Neighbour festival.

Fans critique Tyla's The Voice performance

Looks like not everyone was pleased with Tyla's performance and questioned her dance moves, while others claimed she was lip-synching:

debbie.taylor57 said:

"You just ruined the show!!! THIS IS A FAMILY SHOW. So disgusting."

mrs_reusch wasn't happy:

"Who is this? Never heard of her, and this was horrible, NBC really ruined the voice legacy with trash."

Meanwhile, some netizens came to Tyla's defence and praised her performance:

jadabada__ said:

"All for the unseasoned, uncultured ones in the back; she isn't even twerking; it's a traditional African dance."

kelseyh.endricks advised:

"Guys, please go touch some grass or open a book. I promise you, Tyla doesn’t care whether you think she’s 'classy' or not."

bicutoria praised Tyla:

"You are magical, Tyla!"

Tyla inspires little girl's makeup transformation

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught shared online reactions to a little girl's flawless face beat inspired by Tyla's make-up look.

The little makeup artist had netizens stunned by her skills and likeness to Tyla in her final reveal.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News